Kamala Harris to make ‘hush hush’ appearance on Saturday Night Live: ‘Secret service is…’

Kamala Harris is reportedly slipping into SNL this weekend for a surprise cameo, adding a last-minute jolt of election energy to the show’s politics-packed comedy gold just three days ahead of the big day. Joining her will be Sen. Tim Kaine, fighting to keep his seat, and Pete Davidson, who might have to remind the Secret Service to take it easy. With John Mulaney hosting, this episode promises pure chaos as the real Harris steps onto the live stage. US Election 2024 live: US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris waves as she arrives to speak during a "When We Vote We Win" rally at the Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center in West Allis, Milwaukee, Wisconsin.(AFP)

Kamala Harris on SNL?

“It’s all been hush-hush,” an insider told the Post just hours before SNL’s airtime this Saturday, which also marks its last election weekend before the November 5 countdown. They hinted that the Secret Service is already on set, although Harris’s campaign has yet to confirm her appearance. Senator Tim Kaine is expected to make an appearance, according to the source.

This week's show will also feature former SNL cast member Pete Davidson, whom the insider jokingly said "probably doesn’t need the Secret Service.” The 50th season of SNL has already had fun with election humour, with Maya Rudolph returning to parody Kamala Harris, Dana Carvey as a forgetful Joe Biden, Jim Gaffigan as Harris's running mate Tim Walz, and James Austin Johnson portraying Republican candidate Donald Trump.

SNL post-election lineup

The AP reports that comedian and actor Bill Burr will take the reins as host for the first Saturday Night Live episode following the election, joined by guitarist, producer, and vocalist Mk.gee as the musical guest. Charli XCX is also scheduled for a future appearance. Before that, SNL is back on November 2 with previously announced host John Mulaney and musical guest Chappell Roan.

Previously, Donald Trump took the stage in 2015 and 2004, along with former President Barack Obama, Sen. Bernie Sanders, the late Sen. John McCain, Hillary Clinton, and the late Congressman Bob Dole, among other politicians who also made separate appearances

Trump, Harris campaign in battleground Wisconsin

The battle of Key states is on. Both Trump and Harris held rallies on Friday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin’s largest city. Wisconsin is one of seven pivotal battleground states, with its 10 electoral votes holding the potential to swing the election in either direction. Since 2016 and 2020, the outcome in Wisconsin has been decided by less than one point in the vote.

On Friday, VP Harris campaigned in Milwaukee just steps away from Trump, who was also in the area. She criticised the former president, describing him as “increasingly unstable, obsessed with revenge, consumed with grievance, and out for unchecked power.” At the same time, Trump kept pushing his allegations about voter fraud in the 2020 election, trying to use stories about possible fake registrations in Pennsylvania, which have led to look-eds by local police.