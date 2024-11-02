US elections 2024: What if Donald Trump and Kamala Harris were Indian politicians? AI has an answer

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, the two contenders for the US presidency, are busy holding competing rallies across crucial battleground states. Donald Trump and Elon Musk in place of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath respectively.(@sahixd/Instagram)

How would their election campaigns look like if the current US vice president and the former Republican president were Indian politicians?

An artist named Shahid SK posted AI-generated images on Instagram, reimagining the two leading contenders as Indian politicians.

In a series of pictures posted by the artist on his page, Trump and Harris can be seen holding roadshows in an open jeep. The former president is accompanied by his supporter, American billionaire Elon Musk.

Apart from holding roadshows, the two leaders can be seen holding babies, showing victory signs and eating in Dalit homes -all regular chores for an Indian politician hoping to win votes.

Final leg of campaign in US

Harris and Trump are holding competing rallies across the battleground states in the last week of campaigning for US presidency.

Battleground states, also known as swing states or purple states, are where both major political parties—Democratic and Republican—have strong support, making the outcome uncertain and competitive. These states do not consistently vote for one party in every election, and hence they "swing" between parties from one election to the other.

Incumbent vice president Harris and former president Trump will head to North Carolina on Saturday just three days before the election.

This will be the fourth day in a row when both Harris and Trump will be visiting a battleground state on the same day.

The elections in the world's oldest democracy have also been impacted by the use of AI and fake videos. The US government on Friday blamed Russia for spreading a fake voting video in which a Haitian immigrant claimed to have voted multiple times.

US officials said it was part of "Moscow's broader effort to raise unfounded questions about the integrity of the US election". Moscow denied the allegations calling them “baseless”.

(With agency inputs)