Who is endorsing Donald Trump? List of American billionaires backing Republican candidate

ByArya Vaishnavi
Oct 30, 2024 08:03 PM IST

From Elon Musk to Bill Ackman, here's the list of billionaires siding with Donald Trump in the November election

With Election Day just a week away, the stakes are high for both presidential candidates. While in terms of media endorsements, Kamala Harris may have an edge over Donald Trump, the former president has top billionaires in his corner, with Elon Musk leading the way. The Tesla CEO, who endorsed the Republican candidate earlier this year, has been a frequent at Trump-Vance campaign rallies of late. Let's take a look at top American billionaires who are backing the GOP nominee:

Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., left, and former US President Donald Trump, prior to a campaign event at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US.(Bloomberg)
Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., left, and former US President Donald Trump, prior to a campaign event at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US.(Bloomberg)

American billionaires backing Trump in 2024 race

While endorsements do not directly affect a candidate at the polls, they play a significant role in shaping a voter's mind. This year's presidential race has seen a decline in newspaper endorsements in a striking contrast to past elections. However, as we reach the final week until D-day, a public declaration of support from an influential figure may play a part in the voters' final decision.

Up until Warren Buffet's statement, rumours surrounding the billionaire's alleged endorsement began circulating online. Amid the growing buzz and false narratives about his stance in the presidential election, the 94-year-old issued a statement on his company, Berkshire Hathaway's website, saying, “will not… endorse and support political candidates.”

Here's a list of top billionaires backing Trump, as reported by Bloomberg:

  1. Elon Musk
  2. Stephen Schwarzman
  3. Thomas Peterffy
  4. Miriam Adelson
  5. Jeff Hildebrand
  6. Jan Koum
  7. Harold Hamm
  8. Diane Hendricks
  9. Tilman Fertitta
  10. Andy Beal
  11. Marc Rowan
  12. Woody Johnson IV
  13. Bill Ackman
  14. Joe Ricketts
  15. Bernie Marcus
  16. Kelcy Warren
  17. Edward Roski
  18. Gary Rollins

Meanwhile, Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos, who has not endorsed either Trump or Harris, recently made his public remarks on the November election in a bid to clear the air around the publication's non-endorsement of either candidate. “Presidential endorsements do nothing to tip the scales of an election,” the Amazon founder wrote.

“No undecided voters in Pennsylvania are going to say, ‘I’m going with Newspaper A’s endorsement.’ None. What presidential endorsements actually do is create a perception of bias. A perception of non-independence. Ending them is a principled decision, and it’s the right one,” he added, per CNN.

Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris,Donald Trump,and Joe Biden
