Warren Buffet will not endorse either Trump or Harris, shuts down ‘fraudulent claims’

Warren Buffet is refusing to pick sides in the 2024 presidential race. Amid the growing rumours about his alleged endorsement on social media, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway made the rare move of displaying a statement on his company's website. The 94-year-old has dismissed the “fraudulent claims” about his favourite presidential candidate and investment opportunities made by impersonators purporting to be him online. FILE PHOTO: Warren Buffett, chief executive officer and chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, speaks at an event in New York March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo(REUTERS)

Warren Buffet will not endorse either Trump or Harris in 2024 race

With Election Day just weeks away, social media is abuzz with speculations about who will become the 47th US president. With each candidate being backed by a slew of famous figures and A-list celebrities, a number of impersonators have seized the opportunity to capitalise on Buffet's name. However, the business tycoon broke his silence on his stance in the November election, revealing that he will neither endorse Kamala Harris nor Donald Trump.

ALSO READ: Trump tells crowd at Georgia rally to ‘just vote’ as Charlie Kirk calls November election ‘spiritual battle’

The brief statement shared on Berkshire Hathaway's official website Wednesday reads, “In light of the increased usage of social media, there have been numerous fraudulent claims regarding Mr. Buffett’s endorsement of investment products as well as his endorsement and support of political candidates. Mr. Buffett does not currently and will not prospectively endorse investment products or endorse and support political candidates.”

ALSO READ: Ex-Obama advisor brutally roasts Harris for avoiding questions by going to ‘Word Salad City’

In a conversation with CNBC's Becky Quick, Buffett, who is one of the richest people in the world, elaborated on his decision, saying, “I’m worried about people impersonating me, and that’s why we put that on the Berkshire Web site. Nobody should believe anybody saying I’m telling them how to invest or how to vote.” “I don’t even know how to get on Instagram,” he continued, adding that he wants to make sure people understand “anything they see with my image or my voice, it just ain’t me.”