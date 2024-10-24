Menu Explore
Ex-Obama advisor brutally roasts Harris for avoiding questions by going to ‘Word Salad City’

ByArya Vaishnavi
Oct 24, 2024 07:02 PM IST

David Axelrod explained that Harris's most concerning aspect is her “habit” of avoiding questions by engaging in “word salad.”

Kamala Harris' performance during Wednesday's town hall in Pennsylvania left the CNN panel sorely underwhelmed. The vice president's “habit” of avoiding questions became a major topic of discussion among journalists and media pundits. David Axelrod, the former senior advisor to Barack Obama, called out the Democratic presidential candidate for going to “Word Salad City” as usual.

Kamala Harris tells crowd ‘I love Gen Z,’ netizens fume (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP)(AFP)
Harris brutally roasted by CNN panel over ‘Word Salad’ at town hall

During the network's post-town hall coverage, Alexrod was asked by CNN anchor Erin Burnett to share his views on Harris' performance. “Look, I think it was a mixed night, okay?” he said, adding, “I think she was very strong coming out of the gate. And she obviously came with a purpose.”

The 69-year-old veteran Democrat explained that the most concerning aspect of Harris is her “habit” of avoiding questions by engaging in “word salad.”

“The thing that would concern me is when she doesn’t want to answer a question. Her habit is to kind of go to word salad city, and she did that on a couple of answers,” he said.

Axelrod went on to recount one such incident during the Pennsylvania town hall when Anderson Cooper quizzed Harris about the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

“One was on Israel,” the seasoned political consultant said, adding, “Anderson asked a direct question, ‘Would you be stronger on Israel than Trump?’ And there was a seven-minute answer, but none of it related to the question he was asking.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Axelrod praised Harris' vision, saying, “She was very strong, as she has been on abortion rights because she feels passionately about it. She can be clinical on some of these economic issues. She was great on the long-term care for the elderly, to help people.”

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to US Election, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris,Donald Trump,and Joe Biden
