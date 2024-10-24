Kamala calls Trump a ‘fascist’ at Town Hall, addresses ex-prez's alleged comments on Hitler: ‘He admires dictators’

During a CNN Town Hall event, Kamala Harris was asked by Anderson Cooper if she believed Donald Trump is a fascist. The vice president’s response was, “Yes I do." Kamala calls Trump a ‘fascist’ at Town Hall, addresses ex-prez's alleged comments on Hitler (Photo by Brendan Smialowski and ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)

"I also believe that the people who know him best on this subject should be trusted," Harris added, referring to former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley calling Trump a fascist in Bob Woodward's new book titled War.

In audio interviews released by The New York Times, former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, too, said the former president meets the "definition of a fascist.”

Harris, during the Town Hall, said Trump “demeans people who have taken an oath to sacrifice their life for our country.” She was referencing the former president’s characterisations of members of the military in the past.

‘This is a serious, serious issue’

Harris also opened up about Kelly’s recent claims that Trump wished his generals were like Hitler’s. "If the President of the United States, the commander in chief, is saying to his generals in essence, 'why can't you be more like Hitler's generals.' This is a serious, serious issue," Harris said, as reported by The Mirror. "We know who he is, he admires dictators, sending love letters back and forth with Kim Jon Un."

Harris also addressed Woodward’s claims that Trump sent Covid tests to Russian President Vladimir Putin during the height of the deadly pandemic. Earlier this month, the Kremlin reportedly confirmed this claim.

"In the height of Covid, when most Americans could not get their hands on a Covid test, Americans were dying by the hundreds a day, he secretly sent Covid tests to the president of Russia for his personal use," Harris said.

The Town Hall saw undecided voters asking Harris various questions, including about the differences between her and Joe Biden, what pieces of legislation she plans to push for in Congress if she is elected, and more.