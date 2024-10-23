Bill Gates recently donated a whopping $50 million to a nonprofit organisation supporting Kamala Harris' presidential run, the New York Times reported. The donation was made to Future Forward, which is the main outside fundraising group backing the vice president in the race. Bill Gates donates whopping $50m to nonprofit org backing Kamala Harris: Report (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP, AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Gates, however, has not publicly endorsed Harris. The report also stated that the Microsoft co-founder, in private calls to friends and other people this year, expressed his “concern” about Donald Trump potentially becoming president again.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which is Gates’ philanthropic organisation, is worried about Trump’s potential election in regards to potential cuts to family planning and global health programs, the report added. However, Gates has said that he could work with either candidate.

‘This election is different’

Gates stressed his bipartisanship in a statement in response to the report, and added that "this election is different." "I support candidates who demonstrate a clear commitment to improving health care, reducing poverty and fighting climate change in the US and around the world," he told the outlet.

"I have a long history of working with leaders across the political spectrum, but this election is different, with unprecedented significance for Americans and the most vulnerable people around the world," he added.

After Joe Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed Harris, Gates in an interview with FRANCE 24 had welcomed the prospect of "somebody who's younger, who can think about things like AI.”

Melinda French Gates, Gates’ former wife, had publicly endorsed Harris in the past, citing the need for a leader “who will stand up for reproductive freedom.” “I am supporting Vice President Kamala Harris because she is that leader. She has an inspiring vision for America—and she has the experience to make it a reality. The issues she prioritizes are the ones that matter to voters. She has been crisscrossing the country to make the case for reproductive rights while courts and state legislatures are trying to take them away. She spearheaded legislation to eliminate racial disparities in maternal health care. She is leading on policies to make paid leave, child care, and elder care more affordable for families,” she wrote on X in July.