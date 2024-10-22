Kamala Harris tells crowd ‘I love Gen Z,’ netizens fume: ‘Calling young voters stupid wasn’t working out for her’

Kamala Harris recently said during a sit-down town hall alongside former Rep. Liz Cheney that she loves Gen Z. At a campaign event on Monday, October 21, in Malvern, Pennsylvania, town hall moderator Sarah Longwell asked the vice president, “You talk a lot about a new way forward — about turning the page. What is on the next page?” Kamala Harris tells crowd ‘I love Gen Z,’ netizens fume (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP)(AFP)

“You want a preview?” Harris asked Longwell.

“First of all, I will say it is a metaphor meant to also describe my intentions to embark on a new generation of leadership and mine will not be a continuation of the Biden administration,” Trump said, adding, “I bring to it my own ideas and experiences. But it is also about moving past what I think has been the last decade of the American discourse being influenced by Donald Trump.”

Harris accused Trump of using the presidency to “demean and divide us.” During the interview, she also proposed not requiring college degrees for federal jobs. “Let‘s look at which of those jobs would benefit from a skilled, experienced worker who perhaps went through an apprenticeship program, not a four-year college, but still got a four-year degree in essence. So these are the kinds of things that are about seeing the opportunities in this moment and investing in it,” she said.

Harris pivoted by saying, to the surprise of many, “I know this is a controversial topic for many of us. … I love Gen Z.”

With a laugh, she added, “Because we have Gen Zs in our lives. We have kids who are Gen Zs. It can be complicated, I know. I love Gen Z. … They are clear-eyed.”

“They have only known the climate crisis. They have only known active shooter drills,” Harris added. “But they are so wonderfully impatient. No, really, that is good. That is good. They are ready to get in there. Let‘s invest in them.”

Back in 2014, Harris referred to young people in the 18-24 age demographic as “stupid.” “And it’s a specific phase of life, remember, age is more than a chronological fact. What else do we know about this population, 18-24? They are stupid! That is why we put them in dormitories and they have a resident assistant. They make really bad decisions!” Harris had said in a viral video while speaking about a program to reduce recidivism among young people.

‘Calling young voters stupid wasn’t working out for her’

Netizens were left furious after Harris’ new comments. In the comment section of Collin Rugg’s video, one user wrote, “Kamala harris can't keep track of her lies. It's all catching up to her. Now we can see why they wanted to keep her in the basement with Joe.” “Kamala Harris changes her tune to pander to her audience. She has no consistency other than her pursuit of power,” one user wrote, while another said, “This is what happens when you have no core principles or beliefs. She will say what she thinks will get her the most support in front of the group she is with at the time and never consider that it may be brought back up again in the future.”

“The first two things that Democrats learn is how to pander and flip-flop for votes,” wrote one user, while another said, “I guess calling young voters stupid wasn’t working out for her too well.” One wrote, “She is a big time liar !! Every statement of her is different then what she says in past. Kamala Harris campaign is collapsed time for her to endorse Trump”.