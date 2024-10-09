Howard Stern tells Kamala Harris he ‘hates’ seeing her being mocked on SNL, VP says ‘I am a huge fan of…’

Howard Stern told Kamala Harris that he “hates” seeing her being mocked on Saturday Night Live. During the vice president’s appearance on his radio show this week, Stern said, “I hate it. I don’t want you being made fun of.” Howard Stern tells Kamala Harris he ‘hates’ seeing her being mocked on SNL (@sternshow/X)

“There’s too much at stake. I believe the entire future of this country right now … it’s literally on the line,” he added.

‘I am a huge fan of Maya Rudolph’

Harris, however, said that Maya Rudolph’s impersonation of herself makes her laugh. Last week’s episode went viral, with impersonators poking fun at Tim Walz and JD Vance’s debate performances. A fake Kamala (Rudolph) also made an appearance.

“It was funny,” she said. “I am a huge fan of Maya Rudolph, so I think she’s put a lot of time into doing the piece and the character.”

Recently, Harris also addressed the SNL skits during her appearance on The View after being shown a video of Rudolph’s performance that he had not seen yet. “Maya Rudolph. I mean she is so good. She has the whole thing — the suit, the jewelry, everything, the mannerisms,” Harris said.

Last week’s SNL skit showed Rusdolph’s Harris watching on in horror as Walz (Jim Gaffigan) and Vance (Bowen Yang) nearly end up forming a bromance during the debate. At home, fake Harris appeared distressed as she watched the debate with her husband, Doug Emhoff (Andy Samberg). "Why are they friends? Why are they vibing?" she exclaimed.

Fake Harris celebrated a win in the end, after an interruption from a confused Joe Biden (Dana Carvey).

Harris’ recent appearances on The View and Stern’s show are part of a new media tour she is doing ahead of Election Day. She was previously interviewed on Call Her Daddy podcast, where she spoke to Alex Cooper about abortion, reproductive healthcare, housing and more.