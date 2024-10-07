Kamala discusses abortion, calls out Trump's ‘lies’ on Call Her Daddy podcast, netizens say ‘she did this show when…’

Kamala Harris’ interview with Alex Cooper on Call Her Daddy aired on Sunday, October 6. The podcast is known for targeting a diverse set of audiences. On the show, Harris and Cooper discussed various issues, including abortion, reproductive healthcare, housing and student debt relief. Kamala Harris discusses abortion rights, calls out Trump's ‘lies’ on Call Her Daddy podcast (Photo by MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Call Her Daddy is basically an advice and comedy podcast, which has 975K subscribers on YouTube. Notably, the podcast mostly focuses on offbeat and funny topics, and almost never on politics. For years, it was known for raunchy talk and the program's original "female locker-room talk" ethos.

Kamala Harris responds to Republicans who criticise her for not having biological children

On the show, Harris most notably responded to Republicans who have criticised her for not having biological children.“I feel very strongly, we each have our family by blood and then we have our family by love. And I have both. And I consider it to be a real blessing,” said Harris, who has two stepchildren – Cole and Ella Emhoff – in her marriage to Doug Emhoff.

Harris talked about her “very modern family” and her relationship with her “two beautiful children.” “I love those kids to death. Family comes in many forms, and I think that increasingly, all of us understand that this is not the 1950s anymore,” Harris said.

Harris also said she feels “sorry” for Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who said at a town hall with Donald Trump that Harris does not have anything to keep her humble because she has no biological children. “I feel sorry for her, and I’m going to tell you why,” Harris said. “Because I don’t think she understands that there are a whole lot of women out here who one, are not aspiring to be humble. Two, a whole lot of women out here, who have a lot of love in their life, family in their life and children in their life, and I think it’s very important for women to lift each other up.”

Kamala Harris talks about abortion right, blasts Donald Trump

At one point, Cooper asked Harris if she could think about alaw that “gives the government the power to make a decision about a man’s body.” “We are a work in progress,” Harris replied with a laugh. “Part of the strength of our country and our evolution as a country has been through the fight for the expansion of rights. Not the restriction of rights.”

Harris blasted Trump when Cooper asked her to clarify a claim that the former president made during last month’s presidential debate, where he falsely alleged that Democrats support abortions “after birth” and “executing” babies.“That is not happening anywhere in the United States,” the vice president said. “It is not happening, and it’s a lie — just a bold-faced lie. Can you imagine? He is suggesting that women in their 9th month of pregnancy are electing to have an abortion. Are you kidding? That is so outrageously inaccurate, and it’s so insulting to suggest that that would be happening and that women would be doing that.”

“This guy is full of lies, I just have to be very candid with you,” she added.

Later during the show, Harris said of Trump, “The idea that someone is not only so careless and irresponsible and reckless, but out and out, lies to create fear and division in our country and thinks he should be president of the United States, standing behind the seal of the president of the United States, using the microphone that comes with that and using that voice and those words in such an irresponsible — and that’s mild — way?”

Harris also slammed Trump’strack record on abortion and women’s rights, and called him out for casting himselfas a “protector.”“So he, who, when he was president, hand-selected three members of the United States Supreme Court with the intention that they would undo the protections of Roe v. Wade, and they did just as he intended,” Harris told Cooper.

“This is the same guy that said women should be punished for having abortions. This is the same guy who uses the same kind of language he does to describe women?” she added.

‘Can you EVER talk about anyone besides Trump?’

Harris got mixed reactions for her interview. While some praised her for her comebacks, others were quick to criticise her. On the above video, one impressed user commented, “She's brilliant here. Her humanity and common sense are on full display. Thank you, Kamala, for having our backs.” “Very, very good!! Polished and natural. Go Kamala”. “Very powerful,” one user wrote.

However, slamming Harris on her response to Hurricane Helene, one user wrote, “She did this show when children and adults were dying in North Carolina”. “So this is what Kamala was doing when millions of Americans were suffering during the hurricane? Shameful,” another user wrote, while one commented, “Can you EVER talk about anyone besides Trump?” One user said, “Here goes Kamala again, spinning her web of lies! Trump's the only one standing up for REAL American values. Women for Trump know better than to fall for your fear-mongering, Kamala! Maybe focus on your own track record instead of spewing nonsense. #MAGA #Trump2024”.