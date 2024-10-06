Donald Trump returns to PA assassination attempt site, gets hero's welcome: ‘I will never quit, I will never bend’

Donald Trump made a bold return to the Butler Farm Show grounds in Pennsylvania on Saturday, September 5, where he survived an assassination attempt in July this year. “A very big thank you to Pennsylvania. We love Pennsylvania, and as I was saying —,” Trump said to an audience that cheered gleefully. Donald Trump returns to PA assassination attempt site, gets hero's welcome (REUTERS/Brian Snyder)(REUTERS)

“Tonight, I return to Butler in the aftermath of tragedy and heartache to deliver a simple message to the people of Pennsylvania and to the people of America,” he added. “Our movement to make America great again stands stronger, prouder, more united, more determined and nearer to victory than ever before.”

‘I will never quit, I will never bend’

Supporters were seen gathering at the site hours before the former president arrived. Pennsylvania State Police officials estimated the crowd at 21,000 people who gave Trump a hero’s welcome. “I will never quit, I will never bend, I will never break, I will never yield — not even in the face of death itself,” Trump told the ground. “We have fought together. We have endured together. We have pushed onward together. And right here in Pennsylvania, we have bled together.”

Trump went on to thank the first responders for taking quick action when Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire on July 13. “Exactly 12 weeks ago … on this very ground, a cold-blooded assassin aimed to silence me and to silence the greatest movement,” Trump said. “For 16 harrowing seconds during the gunfire, time stopped as this vicious monster unleashed pure evil from his sniper’s perch.”

“But by the hand of Providence and the grace of God, that villain did not succeed in his goal. Did not come close. He did not stop our movement. He did not break out our spirit,” he added.

Key guests at the rally included victim Corey Comperatore’s family, JD Vance, Eric Trump and his wife Lara Trump, and Elon Musk.