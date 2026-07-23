Recognise Israel: Trump sets big condition after US announces Saudi nuclear deal
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the deal is entirely contingent on Saudi Arabia joining the Abraham Accords.
A day after formally approving the deal, US President Donald Trump on Thursday laid down a new condition for the US-Saudi Arabia nuclear agreement — the Gulf kingdom's recognition of Israel.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the deal “will be approved, but is totally subject” to Saudi Arabia joining the Abraham Accords.
"The Civil Nuclear Deal (There will be no enrichment of material!) being made between the United States Department of Energy and Saudi Arabia, which pertains only to non-military use such as the ones that Iran and UAE (and others) already have, will be approved, but is totally subject to Saudi Arabia joining the very respected and successful Abraham Accords. The United States is not opposed to Civil (Non-Enriched) Nuclear Facilities. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP”
Saudi Arabia has made clear that normalising relations with Israel would first require the establishment of Palestinian statehood, a demand the Israeli Prime Minister has dismissed.
US-Saudi nuclear deal
Trump approved an agreement with Saudi Arabia which allows the kingdom to develop its own civilian nuclear programme. US energy secretary Chris Wright and his Saudi counterpart signed the agreement on Wednesday.
The deal is expected to last 30 years and is also expected to involve US firms in developing the program. The deal could allow for the building of a uranium enrichment facility in Saudi Arabia following a joint US-Saudi study, AP reported.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKarishma Ayaldasani
Karishma Ayaldasani is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, where she works with the digital team on fast-moving breaking stories from India and around the world. She enjoys covering national and global news, focusing on delivering updates quickly and clearly so readers can make sense of what’s happening as it unfolds. Comfortable in high-pressure newsroom settings, she regularly contributes to live blogs, explainers and real-time coverage. Before joining Hindustan Times, she was part of the digital team at The Indian Express, worked with the social media team at Firstpost, and spent time as a creative strategist at Clematis Advertising. Outside of work, she likes exploring different art forms and unwinds with music. With over three years of experience in fast-paced newsrooms, she brings curiosity, clarity and consistency to her work.Read More