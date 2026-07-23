Recognise Israel: Trump sets big condition after US announces Saudi nuclear deal

A day after formally approving the deal, US President Donald Trump on Thursday laid down a new condition for the US-Saudi Arabia nuclear agreement — the Gulf kingdom's recognition of Israel. US President Donald Trump Abraham Accords condition for Saudi Arabia (AP Photo)

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the deal “will be approved, but is totally subject” to Saudi Arabia joining the Abraham Accords.

"The Civil Nuclear Deal (There will be no enrichment of material!) being made between the United States Department of Energy and Saudi Arabia, which pertains only to non-military use such as the ones that Iran and UAE (and others) already have, will be approved, but is totally subject to Saudi Arabia joining the very respected and successful Abraham Accords. The United States is not opposed to Civil (Non-Enriched) Nuclear Facilities. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP”

Saudi Arabia has made clear that normalising relations with Israel would first require the establishment of Palestinian statehood, a demand the Israeli Prime Minister has dismissed.

US-Saudi nuclear deal Trump approved an agreement with Saudi Arabia which allows the kingdom to develop its own civilian nuclear programme. US energy secretary Chris Wright and his Saudi counterpart signed the agreement on Wednesday.

The deal is expected to last 30 years and is also expected to involve US firms in developing the program. The deal could allow for the building of a uranium enrichment facility in Saudi Arabia following a joint US-Saudi study, AP reported.