Why is Google spending up to $205 billion on AI? Inside Alphabet's biggest investment yet

Google's parent company Alphabet has increased its AI spending plan for 2026. It now expects to spend between $195 billion and $205 billion, up from its earlier estimate of $180-$190 billion and up from as much as $190 billion previously. This is the biggest capital spending plan in Alphabet's history. The midpoint of the new forecast is $200 billion, showing how serious the company is about winning the AI race. Google plans to spend up to $205 billion on AI (REUTERS/Steve Marcus/File Photo) (REUTERS)

The money will mainly go into building more AI infrastructure. This includes new data centres, powerful computer chips, servers and other computing systems needed to run AI models like Gemini. Google says it is spending more because demand for AI is growing much faster than expected, according to multiple news reports. Businesses want more AI services, but Google does not yet have enough computing capacity to meet all requests.

Alphabet Chief Financial Officer Anat Ashkenazi said the company has expanded its AI capacity a lot over the past three years. However, she said customer demand is still higher than what Google can currently provide.

Ashkenazi said Google is bringing new computing capacity online faster than expected, according to Reuters. Because demand remains very strong, the company decided to raise its spending even more. She also warned that spending may continue to rise in 2027. This means Google is preparing for several more years of heavy AI investments.

Google Cloud is the biggest reason for the spending One major reason behind the bigger investment is the strong growth of Google Cloud. More companies are paying for AI-powered cloud services. Google Cloud revenue jumped 82% from a year earlier to about $24.8 billion in the April-June quarter. This was much higher than what analysts had expected.

CEO Sundar Pichai said the cloud business is being driven by strong demand for AI infrastructure and AI solutions, according to Bloomberg. Google Cloud has become one of Alphabet's fastest-growing businesses. AI startups and large companies are using Google's cloud platform to build and run AI applications. Although Google Cloud is growing fast, it still trails Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure in the cloud market.

Alphabet's cloud backlog - work that customers have already signed contracts for but has not yet become revenue - grew to $514 billion, up from about $460 billion in the previous quarter. Google said more than half of this cloud backlog is expected to turn into revenue over the next two years.

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How did Google's overall business perform? Alphabet reported total revenue of about $119.8 billion for the quarter. This showed that the company's overall business remained strong. Advertising is still Google's biggest business. It generated $81.6 billion in revenue during the quarter, according to Reuters.

Even with growing competition from AI chatbots, Google's search business has remained strong so far.

Gemini AI remains Google's biggest AI project Google continues to invest heavily in its Gemini AI models. These models compete with ChatGPT, Claude and other AI systems. Google has already started training Gemini 4. CEO Sundar Pichai said the company is encouraged by its progress.

Pichai described Gemini 4 as a much larger and more advanced AI model. He said Google is making it a top priority, according to Bloomberg. Google plans to release new AI models almost every month after Gemini 4 launches. Pichai said this faster release schedule will help Google compete with OpenAI and Anthropic.

Investors are worried despite strong earnings Even though Alphabet reported strong financial results, investors focused more on the huge spending plan. Alphabet shares fell after the spending announcement. The stock dropped about 3.6% in premarket trading, while Reuters also reported weakness in extended trading.

Investors are worried that spending so much money could reduce profits in the short term. They want clearer proof that AI investments will generate enough returns. Heavy AI spending pushed Alphabet into negative free cash flow, with an outflow of $5.9 billion during the quarter. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $2.85, slightly below analysts' expectations.

Investing.com Senior Analyst Thomas Monteiro said the bigger spending plan does not sit well with investors. He said rising interest rates and the shortage of AI infrastructure make investors worry that Google may not be able to fund such spending forever, as noted by Bloomberg.

Competition in AI is becoming more intense Google is competing directly with Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, OpenAI and Anthropic in the race to build the world's best AI systems. These companies are all spending record amounts on AI infrastructure. They are building data centres, buying AI chips and expanding computing capacity.

According to Bloomberg, Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta and Amazon had earlier indicated they would spend as much as $725 billion on AI this year. Alphabet's higher forecast means that total could increase further. Reuters reported that the broader tech industry is expected to spend well over $700 billion on AI this year, with spending likely to cross $1 trillion next year.

Alphabet spent $44.92 billion in capital expenditure during the second quarter alone. This was higher than what Wall Street had expected.

Google's decision to spend up to $205 billion shows that AI has become the company's biggest priority. The money is being used to build data centres, buy AI hardware, expand computing power and support Gemini AI and Google Cloud.