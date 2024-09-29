Trump rips Google for displaying only ‘good stories’ about Harris, threatens to ‘prosecute’ search engine giant

Donald Trump has blasted Google for allegedly favouring Kamala Harris over him by sharing only “good stories” about her. The former president said that if he is reelected, he will use the Justice Department to prosecute the search engine giant over its alleged favouritism. Donald Trump rips Google for displaying only ‘good stories’ about Kamala Harris (Photo by JEFF SWENSEN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, photo by Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

“It has been determined that Google has illegally used a system of only revealing and displaying bad stories about Donald J. Trump, some made up for this purpose while, at the same time, only revealing good stories about Comrade Kamala Harris,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

He added, “This is an ILLEGAL ACTIVITY, and hopefully the Justice Department will criminally prosecute them for this blatant Interference of Elections. If not, and subject to the Laws of our Country, I will request their prosecution, at the maximum levels, when I win the Election, and become President of the United States!”

An article recently published by the non-profit right wing organisation The Media Research Center (MRC) claimed that a study they conducted showed Google favours the vice president over the former president in their search rankings. The study was reported by several renowned media outlets, including New York Post and Fox News.

‘We absolutely do not manipulate Search results’

A Google spokesperson told USA Today in a statement that they deny any allegations of favouritism, and noted that there were flaws in the MRC study. The statement claimed that the report "looked at a single rare search term on a single day a few weeks ago, and even for that search, both candidates’ websites ranked in the top results on Google.”

Speaking to Fox News, The MRC said it analysed search results for "Donald Trump presidential race 2024" from September 6, and found that there were seven articles in the "Top Stories" section above the former president’s campaign website. The group said the articles were from "left-wing sources" like the New York Times, Politico, and the Washington Post.

In their statement to USA Today, Google said, “We absolutely do not manipulate Search results to favor any candidate.” They added that articles on the search engine’s surface level keep changing.