Kamala Harris opens up about her role at McDonald's during college years: ‘Part of the reason I…’

In her first one-on-one interview since being endorsed by president Joe Biden, Kamala Harris spoke out about her role at McDonald's during her student job. After her speech at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, the vice president spoke to MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle, talking about her economic vision for the country and her previous role at the fast food giant. Kamala Harris open up about her role McDonald's during college years (Photo by JEFF SWENSEN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Ruhle noted while talking about the economy that polls still indicate that voters think Donald Trump will be better on the economy. Harris responded that because of her background, she has more in common with the average American than the former president does. Harris pointed out that she worked at McDonald's during her college years.

Kamala Harris speaks out about her role at McDonald's

Harris discussed dishing out hamburger buns when Ruhle asked, "At any point in your life, have you served two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions, on a sesame seed bun..." Harris replied, "On a sesame seed bun?" before adding, “but it was not a small job. Like, I did fries.”

Harris then spoke more seriously about her past job. "Part of the reason I even talk about working at McDonald’s is that there are people who work at McDonald’s in our country there who are trying to raise a family. I worked there as a student. I was a kid who worked there. I think part of the difference between me and my opponent includes our perspective on the needs of the American people and what our responsibility is to meet those needs,” she said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Harris spoke about Trump saying he was a "protector" of women. The veep told Ruhle that Trump actually “punishes women” with his policies. Speaking about Trump’s record in overturning Roe V Wade, Harris said, "So, I think we would all agree that, as a result of that perspective that he has about women, he also then chose three members of the United States Supreme Court who did as he intended, undid the protections of Roe v. Wade.”

She added, “"And now in, state after state, you see laws being passed that do punish women, laws that -- I mean, most recently, a heartbreaking story resulted in a young woman dying, a mother of a 6-year-old, heart-wrenching stories. And that’s for the listener, much less their family.”