Shots fired into Kamala Harris’ campaign office in Arizona, raising concerns

Shots were reportedly fired into Kamala Harris’campaign office in Arizona, police have confirmed. The bullets were fired by someone after midnight. Damage from the bullets was discovered at the Democratic National Committee campaign office near Southern Avenue and Priest Drive in Tempe, the Tempe Police Department told New York Post. Shots fired into Kamala Harris’ campaign office in Arizona (AP/PTI) (AP09_20_2024_000066A)(AP)

“No one was inside the office during the overnight hours, but this raises concerns about the safety of those who work in that building, as well as those nearby,” said Public Information Officer Sgt. Ryan Cook.

Detectives are now analysing evidence at the scene, Additional measures have reportedly been taken to beef up security in the area, for staff and others, police said.

Staff workers arrived at the office and reported that there appeared to be gunshots fired through the front windows. This is, in fact, the second time criminal damage has been reported at the office in recent days. On September 16, just after midnight, the front windows were shot with a BB gun or pellet gun, cops said.

In both the incidents, no arrests have been made yet. All possible motives are reportedly being investigated by authorities.

Assassination attempts on Donald Trump

This incident comes shortly after a second assassination attempt on Donald Trump. 58-year-old Hawaii resident Ryan Routh was arrested after the Secret Service noticed himhiding at Trump National Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, with an AK-47, a GoPro camera and other items. At the time, the former president was golfing at the venue. Routh fled in a car after the Secret Service opened fire at him, and was subsequently arrested.

Days before that, Trump survived an assassination attempt at his Pennsylvania rally. Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, opened fire at the rally, wounding Trump and two others, and killing firefighter Corey Comperatore. Crooks was eventually killed by snipers.