Trump shooter’s school releases shocking statement on claims he was bullied: ‘Mr. Crooks excelled…’

The high school Trump shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks attended has spoken out, making some bombshell claims about information that had surfaced following the Pennsylvania rally shooting. Contradicting previous reports, Bethel Park High School denied claims that Crooks tried out for the school’s rifle team, was bullied, and threatened he would shoot up the school. Trump shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks' school releases shocking statement on claims he was bullied (The Bethel Park School District via AP)(AP)

The school has said that it “has no record” of Crooks trying out for the rifle team. “The coach does not recall meeting him. However, it is possible that Crooks informally attended a practice, took a shot, and never returned,” the school said in a statement, according to New York Post. “We don’t have any record of that happening.”

Two of 20-year-old Crooks’ former classmates previously told the outlet that the would-be assassin of Donald Trump had tried out for the school’s rifle team, but was rejected for being a “terrible” shot and making “crass jokes.” “He tried out…and was such a comically bad shot he was unable to make the team and left after the first day,” one of Crooks’ former peers, Jameson Murphy, previously said.

‘Mr. Crooks excelled academically, regularly attended school…’

The suspect’s former classmates also said that he was “relentlessly” bullied at school. A video that recently surfaced appeared to show Crooks getting bullied.

However, the school has now dismissed the “painful misconception” that Crooks was bullied. “According to our records, Mr. Crooks excelled academically, regularly attended school, and had no disciplinary incidents, including those related to bullying or threats,” the statement claimed, adding that district “maintains detailed records, including academic performance, attendance, disciplinary history, and health records” for students.

The school also insisted that Crooks never threatened violence against the school. “In 2019, there was an unfortunate incident involving threats made by a different student against specific school administrators. That incident was thoroughly investigated and quickly addressed, and the student involved received appropriate discipline” the school said. “It had no connection whatsoever to Thomas Crooks.”

Crooks wounded Trump and two others at the rally, and killed firefighter Corey Comperatore. Secret Service snipers eventually killed him.