Joe Biden says Secret Service ‘needs more help’ after would-be Trump assassin's arrest: ‘I think the Congress should…’

In the aftermath of the second assassination attempt on Donald Trump, Joe Biden suggested on Monday, September 16, that the US Secret Service needs more personnel to perform its duties. Ryan Wesley Routh was arrested after the Secret Service reportedly spotted him withan AK-47, a GoPro camera and other items at Trump National Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, where the former president was golfing on Sunday, September 15. Joe Biden says Secret Service ‘needs more help’ after would-be Trump assassin's arrest (Photographer: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Bloomberg)(Bloomberg)

"One thing I want to make clear, the (secret) service needs more help, and I think the Congress should respond to their needs," Biden said while departing the White House for a day-trip to Philadelphia, according to New York Post.

“Thank God the president is OK,” Biden said, adding that the Secret Service “may decide whether they need more personnel or not.”

‘I am relieved that the former President is unharmed’

Biden previously shared a statement on X after learning about the second assassination attempt on Trump. “I have been briefed by my team regarding what federal law enforcement is investigating as a possible assassination attempt of former President Trump today,” he wrote. “A suspect is in custody, and I commend the work of the Secret Service and their law enforcement partners for their vigilance and their efforts to keep the former President and those around him safe.”

“I am relieved that the former President is unharmed. There is an active investigation into this incident as law enforcement gathers more details about what happened,” Biden continued.

He added, “As I have said many times, there is no place for political violence or for any violence ever in our country, and I have directed my team to continue to ensure that Secret Service has every resource, capability and protective measure necessary to ensure the former President’s continued safety.”

Meanwhile,former FBI assistant director Chris Swecker told Newsweek that there is a “scary” possibility that Routh may have had inside information on the former president’s schedule. He added that the suspect appeared to be a "wingnut" who hated authority.