Would-be Trump assassin Ryan Routh was ‘a little cuckoo,’ owned ‘a lot of guns,’ NC neighbour says

A neighbour of Ryan Wesley Routh in Greensboro, North Carolina, has said that Donald Trump’s would-be assassin was “a little cuckoo.” Routh lived in the Greensboro area in the past, but later moved to Hawaii sometime this year. Neighbours claimed that Routh and his family moved to Hawaii in May. Ryan Routh was ‘a little cuckoo,’ owned ‘a lot of guns,’ NC neighbour says (REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko)(REUTERS)

“I mean, I didn’t think he would go that far. I knew he was a little cuckoo, but assassinating the president? I mean, he’s going to be going away for a long time,” the neighbour told Fox 8.

‘I just can’t believe it’

The woman lived next to Routh for almost two decades. She claimed the would-be shooter "had a lot of guns" and that "a lot of people were afraid of him back in the day.” She, however, never thought he could be involved in an assassination attempt on the former president.

“Him, I mean, trying to shoot Trump. That’s a lot. I would have never guessed, and I would have swore up and down, no, that’s not him,” she said. “… I just can’t believe it. I mean, if I didn’t see it with my own eyes, I mean the pictures and stuff and all, then I wouldn’t be able to believe that.”

The neighbour said she last spoke to Routh, 58, in May, before he moved to Hawaii. “He told me it was the last day he was here and he hugged me goodbye, and, yeah, he actually hugged me,” she said, claiming everything seemed normal at the time.

The woman revealed that Routh, on that last day, gave her a shirt from Hawaii as a gift. He hired her son to help with his move. “I thought he was just living the life in Hawaii with the girlfriend and all, so for him to be assassinating the president, that’s just crazy,” she said.

Routh was allegedly on a Trump-owned golf course with an AK-47, a GoPro camera and other items before, according to authorities, what could have been an assassination attempt on the former president. The Secret Service noticed him and fired at him, but did not hit him. Routh fled the scene in a car, and was later arrested in a traffic stop on I-95.