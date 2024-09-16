Who is Ryan Routh? Trump’s alleged second would-be assassin arrested with AK-47 aimed at former prez

Ryan Wesley Routh has reportedly been identified as the man arrested for allegedly pointing an AK-47 at former President Donald Trump while he was golfing, according to law enforcement sources. The former president, who successfully dodged a second assassination attempt this year after nearly being hit by a bullet in Pennsylvania, is reported to be 'safe' following the incident. Known for publicly supporting left-wing causes and promoting his self-styled "do-gooder" image on social media, Routh’s arrest has raised many questions. Trump’s alleged second would be assassin arrested with AK-47 (Pic- POST, X)

Trump dodges second assassination attempt

On September 16, former President Trump, while spending his day at a club in West Palm Beach, Florida, narrowly escaped another assassination attempt, reports say.

According to authorities, a sniper carrying a scoped AK-47 rifle got within a few hundred yards of Trump from the place he was golfing as part of his usual routine. Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, according to the POST, revealed that the suspect tried to hide himself near a chain-link fence about 300 to 500 yards away. He acknowledged, “With a rifle and scope like that is not a long distance.”

Who is Ryan Wesley Routh? Trump's alleged would be assassin

Reports indicate that Secret Service agents spotted Ryan Wesley Routh near Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach where the suspect was heavily armed and his rifle pointed towards the Republican candidate. The agents fired at him, but Routh managed to escape. He was eventually detained by local police on I-95. Routh’s LinkedIn profile describes him as someone with a strong interest in creative projects and mechanical work. Originally from Hawaii, Routh runs Camp Box Honolulu, a shed-building company.

Ryan Wesley Routh: A long time democrat

The individual from Hawaii accused of trying to kill former President Donald Trump on Sunday is a long time democrat supporter, the records obtained by the POST show. Since 2019, Ryan Routh has given 19 donations that add up to more than $140 as per records from the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

He has also donated for Hawaii's former Representative Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democrat who is now a Trump supporter.

Ryan’s political views

He attended North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University and later moved to Hawaii around 2018, according to reports. The 58-year-old was allegedly supporting Vivek Ramaswamy and Nikki Haley in the upcoming elections before they decided to drop out, as per one of his posts. "You cannot quit. Why? You must stay on the ballot to the end. You must fight. You must continue giving speeches and push all the way to Election Day, no matter the results. Do not give in. Join Nikki and keep working. Never give up," he wrote in one of his posts, encouraging the former presidential candidate.

Routh is famous for often complaining about politicians, like Putin, Trump and President Joe Biden, and celebrities like Bruno Mars.

Ryan Routh was a Ukraine activist

Social media keeps buzzing about Routh's supposed tweets about Donald Trump. One tweet mentioned he was all in to help Ukraine fight Russia in its battle. "I AM WILLING TO FLY TO KRAKOW AND GO TO THE BORDER OF UKRAINE TO VOLUNTEER AND FIGHT AND DIE-Will I be able to cross to border to fight without a Visa????Every citizen around the globe should be running to Ukraine to fight; Can I be the example We must win," the tweet read.

In an old video he is also seen breaking down as he begged people to ‘come fight’

In an email to his supporters and well wishers, Trump rolled out a statement saying, “There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL!”

“Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER!” he added.