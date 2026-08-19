The Tiny Spanish Territory of Ceuta Is Grappling With a New Migrant Crisis

CEUTA, Spain—An abandoned warehouse complex overlooking the Moroccan border in this tiny Spanish territory has become a squalid village, with hundreds of migrants living under sheets tied to the sides of buildings and sleeping on broken-down cars and ripped sofas. Migrant camps on the Ceuta side of the border.

Three weeks ago, more than 72,000 migrants poured into Ceuta, overwhelming authorities and causing many residents to close up their shops and stay inside their homes. Seeing little hope of making it to continental Europe, most of the migrants left within days. But thousands who stayed behind, refusing to leave, are creating a humanitarian crisis in the Spanish exclave—and a growing headache for local residents.

Ceuta Mayor Juan Jesus Vivas says as many as 5,000 migrants stayed—a large number compared with the territory’s population of 83,000. Makeshift migrant camps have popped up across Ceuta, one of Spain’s territories in North Africa.

Now, anger is growing among the locals in Ceuta, many of whom blame the government for not doing enough to take control and bring an end to what they see as a dangerous situation for them and the migrants. Some in the territory, which is home to a mix of Christians and Muslims, have sought to help feed and care for the mostly Moroccan migrants. Many say they no longer feel safe with groups of young migrants roaming the streets.

“I have been deprived of my human rights to freedom and security,” said Immaculada Heras Carmona, on the verge of tears. She and her friends go jogging in groups for their safety. “What is the army doing? I am not against immigration. But it’s out of control.”

The 50-year-old Heras Carmona, who works at Ceuta’s University Hospital, said emergency services there are overwhelmed and struggling to provide care for the migrants. As she spoke on the beach in the city center, three wounded migrants confirmed her claim.

One had a festering cut on his shin that he said he got from a fall on the rocks near the beach. Another had a swollen knee and was struggling to walk. He said he had called an ambulance but it had never turned up.

A community leader in Ceuta, Sabah Hamad, has been collecting donations to feed hundreds of migrants a day. She usually starts her mornings stepping around dozens of young men who sleep outside her home hoping for food or a fresh shower. “This city is sick,” she said of the conditions.

The Spanish government says it is responding to the crisis. On Monday, it said it would open space to house 1,500 migrants in a parking lot, a playing field and an equestrian center.