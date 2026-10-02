Who is Victor Marx's wife, Eileen? Colorado GOP Governor nominee's shocking video describing ‘violent fight’ sparks anger

Victor Marx, the Republican candidate in the Colorado Governor race, has come under fire after a video showed him describing an interaction with his wife. People online said the GOP candidate in the midterms race was describing what sounded like a ‘violent fight’ and slammed that he was ‘laughing’ when recounting the incident. The row comes ahead of the midterms where the Republicans are fighting to hold on to seats while the Democrats look to expand presence.

Yet another said “what?!! and they are laughing!”. In the video Marx tried to explain that he had shoved his wife, to show her she still needed to protect herself, despite being married to him. One netizen pointed this out and added “Context missing, but I don't know how much better it makes it.”

Several social media users slammed Marx for his cavalier approach to what they deemed to be a serious matter. “Is he still married??,” one asked incredulously. Another added “why are you abusing your wife?”.

“I remember grabbing her, slamming her into our front door. She bent over and started crying,” Marx said on video, adding that his wife was left ‘crying, facing the opposite way’, after this incident.

The incident has turned public attention to Victor Marx's wife, Eileen Marx. Here's all you need to know about her.

Who is Eileen Marx? Eileen Marx is the co-Founder of All Things Possible Ministries. She is an author and speaker. The two met when she attended his marital arts classes, Marx shared in the video. However, Eileen stopped training after they got married, he'd added.

The couple tied the knot in 1987 and have five children and several grandchildren, as per reports.

Eileen has been supportive of Victor's political run and posted three days back on Facebook “Colorado, this is a call to fast and pray starting September 21st through October 11th. Lou Engle and our team invite believers across our beautiful state-and throughout the nation—to unite in prayer for Colorado and the upcoming election. Let's seek God together, asking for His wisdom, mercy, and purposes to prevail. Join us as we believe for what God is doing in Colorado.”

Despite Victor Marx's recent remarks about Eileen causing a furore, he's spoken fondly of her in the past. “For 37 years, I’ve had the privilege of calling Eileen my bride. No one knows my heart better — or has seen more of the battles, the sacrifices, and the calling behind what I do,” he had written about his wife.

Victor Marx responds to allegations Amid the allegations, Marx put out a lengthy post on Facebook. He wrote "I want to address something very serious because accusations of abusing a wife or a child should never be treated casually.

I have been accused of wife abuse and child abuse based on clips being circulated publicly.

I reject those accusations.

Tomorrow, I’m going to provide the context and show the full, unedited clip so people can hear what was actually said and see the circumstances for themselves.

And frankly, this is one of the ugliest sides of politics: accusations, distortions, lies and fabricated falsehoods designed to destroy someone personally instead of debating them on the issues.

We’ve lived through it from people on both sides — Republicans and Democrats.

And this is exactly why so many good people look at politics and say, “Why would I ever put myself or my family through that?”

But I also believe this can be an important moment for everyone who cares about the truth.

It’s an opportunity to see how words and events can be taken out of context and presented in a way that creates a completely different impression.

That matters far beyond me or this campaign.

Because good, level-headed people should not allow themselves to be pulled into outlandish, destructive gossip or slander simply because something shocking appears in a headline, a social-media post or a selectively edited clip.

We have to be willing to slow down, look at the evidence, hear the full context and determine what is actually true.

Politics should never give someone permission to recklessly attack a man’s wife, his children, his marriage or his character.

But I’m not asking anyone to simply take my word for it.

Look at the full evidence. Watch the entire clip. Listen to what was actually said. Understand the context. Then make your own judgment.

When I’ve made mistakes in my life, I own them. I have never claimed to be a perfect husband or father. But there is a tremendous difference between acknowledging failures in life and accepting an accusation that you abused your wife or children.

Those are serious allegations. Serious allegations require serious evidence.

So I’m not going to respond with another political attack.

I’m going to put the full context in front of the people of Colorado.

Watch it. Listen to it. And decide for yourself.

That’s what people deserve the truth, the whole truth, and the opportunity to make up their own minds."