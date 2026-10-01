Trump's $500 Obamacare checks: Could they sway key US midterm election races?

US President Donald Trump's administration is sending $500 payments to nearly 1 million Americans this week. According to Reuters, the payments could affect some closely contested races in the November midterm elections, which will help determine whether Republicans retain control of Congress. Trump's $500 Obamacare checks could affect closely contested November midterm races. (REUTERS)

The White House says the payments are refunds for what it describes as excessive fees charged to people who buy health insurance through the Affordable Care Act (ACA), also known as Obamacare. In a letter sent to recipients on Thursday, Trump wrote, "That money belongs to hard-working Americans, not the Government, and now, I am returning it to you!"

Who will receive the $500 Obamacare checks? The payments will go to eligible people who pay the full price for their Obamacare health insurance in certain states. According to the White House, around 950,000 people will receive the money, even though about 19 million Americans rely on Obamacare for health coverage.

The payments will not be distributed across the entire country. People in 30 states that use the federal HealthCare.gov website to buy health insurance will get these checks. People in the other 20 states, which run their own health insurance websites, will not get the money.

The checks are for people who have Obamacare health insurance and pay the full cost of their insurance themselves. They do not get government help to lower their insurance costs this year. The White House says most of these people earn more than four times the federal poverty level. This is about $132,000 a year for a family of four.

Also read: Trump $500 Obamacare refund checks: Who will get the ACA payments in 30 states?

Why are these people paying more for health insurance? These Americans previously qualified for additional financial help under an expansion of subsidies introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the Republican-controlled Congress allowed the expanded subsidies to expire at the end of 2025. Since then, health insurance costs have risen sharply for affected households, Reuters reported.

Health research organisation KFF estimated that health insurance costs for this group could quadruple in some states in 2026, reaching more than $2,200 per month. KFF Vice President Cynthia Cox said the $500 payment could help recipients, but it would probably not cover most of the additional money they are paying for their monthly insurance premiums.

The payments are concentrated in states with closely contested elections. According to a Reuters analysis of US government data, 71% of the administration's payments, worth a total of $339 million, will go to residents of 13 states.

How are the payments linked to the November midterm elections? The eligible states include most of the major statewide election battlegrounds in the November 3, 2026, midterm elections. According to Reuters, eight of the nine US Senate races considered most competitive by nonpartisan analysts are in these states. The same is true for 10 of the 12 most competitive governors' races.

Republicans are trying to retain control of Congress in the November elections. Political strategists say the payments could influence some voters, especially those who are undecided or concerned about the rising cost of living. Even a small shift in votes could matter in closely contested races, although the payments are not expected to change the overall dynamics of the election.

Democratic candidates and political analysts have accused the administration of trying to influence the midterm elections by sending the money to voters in competitive states. They also argue that $500 is not enough to cover the increase in health insurance costs and other living expenses since Trump returned to office.

Republican strategist Ryan Williams said the payments would not change the fundamental dynamics of the election but could influence a small number of voters. He said undecided voters who appreciate receiving the money might be more likely to support Republicans, potentially affecting close races.

Trump has also proposed sending $5,000 payments to all adult US citizens if Republicans retain control of both the House and Senate in the midterms. He announced the proposal in September 2026, but some Republican lawmakers have expressed doubts about the plan, Reuters reported.

Trump has also tried to block billions of dollars in transportation and other federal aid to Democratic-led states, including Minnesota and New York. However, those efforts have faced legal challenges and have been unsuccessful in court, according to Reuters.

Eric Stern, a Democratic strategist working on races in several competitive states, accused Trump of trying to win voters' support through payments. Stern said the approach could have an effect because people generally welcome receiving money, although its actual impact on voting remains uncertain.

Have previous US presidents also promised payments to voters? Yes. In January 2021, then-President-elect Joe Biden told voters during a Georgia Senate runoff campaign that they would receive $2,000 payments if they elected Democrat Raphael Warnock and gave Democrats control of the Senate. Two months later, Congress approved $1,400 payments as part of a COVID-19 relief package. The package passed with support from Democrats but not Republicans.

Also read: Trump Accounts: 60 million US children to get automatic enrollment, some eligible for $1,000

Biden also fulfilled a campaign promise to cancel nearly $189 billion in student debt. Reuters noted that student debt relief was a major concern for college-educated voters who form part of the Democratic Party's voter base.

What does research say about payments and voting behaviour? Cornell University professor Douglas Kriner has found that similar efforts by previous presidents have translated into votes. Kriner said Trump's $500 payments could have an electoral effect, potentially changing support by a percentage point or two. He added that the payments were more likely to strengthen existing Republican support than persuade voters who generally lean towards Democrats.

Major insurers offering plans through the Affordable Care Act marketplace include UnitedHealthcare, the insurance division of UnitedHealth Group, Elevance Health, Centene and Molina Healthcare. However, the $500 payments described in the report are limited to eligible enrollees paying full price for their coverage.

The payments could provide some immediate financial relief, but health insurance costs for many eligible households have increased by much more than $500. KFF Vice President Cynthia Cox said the money would probably not offset most recipients' higher premiums. This means eligible Americans may still face significantly larger insurance bills even after receiving the payment.