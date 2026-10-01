Cronos cause of death: What we know about Venom frontman Conrad Lant's passing as son Nathan says 'his music will live on'

Conrad “Cronos” Lant, co-founder and frontman of the British metal band Venom, has died at the age of 63. The news of his death was announced in a memorial shared on Venom’s official social media pages. Conrad “Cronos” Lant has passed away at 63. (Facebook/ Venom)

"It is with profound sadness and broken hearts that we share the news that Conrad “Cronos” Lant has passed away," the band said. "For more than four decades, Conrad’s voice, bass and vision were at the heart of VENOM. From the first dark rumblings of Welcome to Hell, through Black Metal, At War With Satan, Possessed and beyond, he created something that changed heavy music forever."

"VENOM never followed the rules. They forged their own path. And Conrad was there at the centre of it all — uncompromising, fearless and unmistakable. The Legions have always been an important part of VENOM. To everyone who stood with the band through the years, bought the records, came to the shows, wore the shirts, shared the music and kept the flame burning — Cronos was always grateful for your loyalty and support."

"His music will never die.His voice will never fade. And the legacy of VENOM will live on through the music he created and through the Legions around the world who continue to carry that flame."

Venom extended its condolences to Cronos’ son Nathan, daughter Hel, his friends and everyone who knew him, concluding: “REST IN PEACE, CONRAD. THE LEGEND LIVES ON."

Cronos’ son Nathan also shared a message thanking fans for their support.

"I want to thank all of the Legions for all of the support you have given my dad over the years. I know he really appreciated you all," Nathan said. "He has laid down his soul, and his music will live on. The legend of Cronos will never die."

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Fans pay tribute to Venom co-founder Cronos News of Cronos’ death prompted an outpouring of tributes from Venom fans on social media.

One fan wrote on Facebook, "This hits hard. Venom brought the dark side of music to all of us. RIP Conrad/Cronos."

Another fan recalled the impact of Venom’s music, writing, "RIP! Venom changed my life when i heard “Black Metal” the first time as a kid."

A third person wrote, "Venom blew doors leading to other worlds wide open for me decades ago. An abysmal year inundated with losses continues. RIP Cronos."

Another commented, "No way! Not Cronos?! Damn I guess I’m listening to venom all day."

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