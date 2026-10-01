UK arrests British-Iranian national after Iran rejects links to RAF air base incident with 'barking up the wrong tree' remark

After Iran has denied having any links to a suspected plot against an airbase in the UK, saying the accusations were baseless, UK counter-terror police has arrest dual UK-Iranian national, the Associated Press reported. Police officers guard an area as roadblocks remain in place near RAF Fairford airbase. (REUTERS)

Iran had denied any involvement in the incident, while UK Prime Minister Burnham on Wednesday hinted at Tehran's ‘strong’ involvement in the incident. Iran also summoned the British ambassador in Tehran over the issue, news agency Reuters reported, citing state media.

What we know about the arrested dual UK-Iranian national The 27-year-old British-Iranian national was arrested in London on Thursday on suspicion of plotting a terror attack following a security incident at a US-run air base on the weekend, AP reported. The police also searched two properties in connection with the case.

"As we've made clear, we're looking at all possible angles - including possible foreign state involvement," the senior national coordinator for counter terrorism policing for the Metropolitan Police, Vicki Evans, was quoted as saying.

What UK PM said “There are strong indications that Iran played a part in what happened over the weekend at RAF Fairford, but of course it remains an ongoing, complex, and serious police investigation," Burnham said in an interview with the BBC.

The case involves the RAF Fairford base in western England, used by the US military to launch strikes against Iran, where three white vans were discovered, creating a bomb scare and leading to the arrest of five British nationals, who were released on bail on Monday.

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The UK PM further said that they are working with US officials to carry out a probe into the incident. “And of course, we are working closely with our colleagues in the United States of America," he said.

He said that British officials have been “talking to counterparts in the United States all week to explain what is happening here, how things are being done.”