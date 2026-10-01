Trump may pardon administration officials before leaving office: What did he say?

Donald Trump says he may pardon members of his administration before leaving office. US President Donald Trump said he would be open to granting pardons to administration officials before the end of his term, pointing to former President Joe Biden's decision to issue pardons before leaving office in January 2025. Donald Trump says he may pardon administration officials before leaving office, citing Joe Biden’s pardons. (AP)

Trump was asked if he would consider pardoning officials if Democrats returned to power. During an interview with TIME magazine, Trump was asked whether he was considering pardoning members of his administration before the end of his term if Democrats regained power and tried to investigate them.

Trump compares his plans with Biden pardons Trump immediately compared the idea with Biden's pardons. When pressed on whether he was seriously considering such pardons, Trump brought up Biden's use of the power before leaving office. "Well, Sleepy Joe Biden, he gave pardons to everyone," Trump said, according to Mediaite.

Why did Trump bring up Biden's pardons? Trump specifically mentioned Anthony Fauci while discussing Biden's decisions. Trump referred to Biden's pardon of Anthony Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, as an example of his predecessor's use of presidential clemency. Trump questioned whether he should also be allowed to pardon officials.

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Biden issued several preemptive pardons before leaving office on January 20, 2025. Biden granted pardons to people who had not been charged with crimes, saying he wanted to protect them from the possibility of politically motivated investigations or prosecutions under the incoming Trump administration, according to Mediaite.

Trump has also used his presidential clemency powers extensively. After returning to office, Trump pardoned roughly 1,500 people charged or convicted in connection with the January 6 Capitol attack. He also commuted the sentences of several other people involved in the cases.

Will Trump pardon his administration officials? Trump's latest comments raise the possibility of preemptive pardons for his own administration officials. His remarks came in response to a question about what he might do if Democrats regained control and pursued investigations into his administration.

However, in the interview details provided, Trump did not name specific officials he might pardon or announce that he had made a final decision, according to ABC News.