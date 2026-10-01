UK spy agency MI5 accuses Chinese institution of espionage by funding AI research: ‘Threat to national security’
MI5 said the warning sent on Wednesday was the first alert it had independently issued publicly.
United Kingdom's security service MI5 accused a Chinese academic organisation of spying on British research on artificial intelligence. The spy agency sent out an “espionage alert” on Wednesday accusing China of spying through funding for academic research.
MI5 said that the China General Technology Research Institute (CGTRI) has “very strong ties” to the Chinese civilian intelligence and security service.
“MI5 has identified that the primary purpose of CGTRI is to fund academic research that directly improves MSS technical capability for espionage,” the alert said.
It added that it has identified over a 100 UK academics who have “contributed to CGTRI-funded projects on topics including Artificial Intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, covert communications systems and steganography”.
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“This activity supports MSS espionage, which poses a threat to UK national security,” it said.
UK also asked its academics to cut ties with the Chinese institute and all the projects associated with it.
China denies allegations
China was quick to deny the allegations levelled by the British spy agency, calling them “fabricated” and “false”.
"We firmly oppose such baseless allegations and have lodged solemn representations with the UK side," said a spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in the UK.
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“We urge the UK intelligence authorities to stop spreading falsehoods and stop undermining educational exchanges and research cooperation between China and the UK,” the statement added.
MI5 said the warning sent on Wednesday was the first alert it had independently issued publicly. The alert comes amid a series of accusations against China over espionage and underscores the tension between Britain's security concerns and the government's efforts to strengthen ties with Beijing.
In March, British police arrested three men, including the husband of a ruling Labour Party MP, on suspicion of assisting China's foreign intelligence service. All three denied the allegations.
In October last year, MI5 warned British lawmakers of fresh Chinese-backed attempts to target them online. Meanwhile, the approval of a new Chinese embassy in London earlier this year was delayed for months, partly over concerns that Beijing could use the building as a base for espionage.
(With inputs from wires)
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