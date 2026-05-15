Corby Hall: Victor Marx, Colorado Gov hopeful accuses Candace Owens show guest of wanting to kill him

Victor Marx, a candidate for the Governor of Colorado post, has accused one Corby Hall of wanting to kill him. Marx went on to blame people who provided Hall a platform, including podcaster Candace Owens who had called Hall on her show, Candace. Corby Hall has been accused by Victor Marx of wanting to kill him. (X/@FoldARPrez, X/@victormarx)

Marx shared a video on X and wrote “prayer is the best way to see things like this resolve in the best way. Thank you.” In the clip, he could be heard saying “I hate having to make this video…Last night we got contacted about this individual Corby Hall, who's been doing all these radio shows, including Candace."

Marx added “…Corby let them know he was homicidal and he had plans to kill me. I tried to tell everyone, including Candace, Corby is a highly unstable individual. I know him, we have tried to help him. But, people giving him platform…propagating his lies and allegations, when it didn't get him what he wanted, which is income…this is what it's come to.” He further continued “He has no money,” speaking of Hall. “This is the result of the online rhetoric…this is how Charlie [Kirk] was killed, this is why there've been multiple attempts on President [Donald] Trump,” Marx further said. He urged others to stop ‘repeating gossip’ saying people's lives were at stake. Marx shared Hall's license plate and told people if they saw his truck, to report it to local authorities, to keep others and Hall safe.

Also Read | Why Erika's tribute to Charlie Kirk was so special - from ‘defending liberty’ to ‘blueprint’

Hall responded to Marx's video and wrote on X "Good grief Victor. This is the level you stoop? Absolute Ridiculousness. You called me last night, I answered. We had a 37 minute phone call where you told me to throw up the white flag. I told you "no", with all due respect. I asked you to repent of your conduct and you again denied any wrongdoing whatsoever, despite the receipts I have brought and still carry."

He further said “I brought absolute truth to the table. We did not have harsh words, no threats, and we hung up in grace. It was recorded. Cori Kennedy and Darcy Schoening were upset that I was speaking to Micah Richardson of The Open Carry Podcast, who interviewed you last week and has taken a keen interest in you. They asked me to stop, and I refused. I speak to whoever I please. Hence, the new unfounded allegations in retaliation.”

Hall added “All evidence has been passed on to third parties, and I have no concerns about your present pettiness. You very well know there is no threat against you by me.”