What did Pete Davidson say about Charlie Kirk's shooting? Joke on Kevin Hart's roast sparks row

Comedian Pete Davidson, who was one of the participants on Netflix's 'The Roast Of Kevin Hart,' has found himself in hot water after cracking a joke on the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Charlie Kirk (L) and comedian Pete Davidson at Kevin Hart's roast. (File Photos)

Kirk, who founded the far-right organization Turning Point USA, was shot dead at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025. The shooting happened at a TPUSA event at the college, and the moment the bullet hit Kirk was captured by many in the audience that day.

Pete Davidson roasted one participant after another at the much-hyped Netflix live event at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. As the turn came for Tony Hinchcliffe to be roasted, Davidson referred to the shooting of Charlie Kirk.

"Tony Hinchcliffe is here, looking like both a child molester and the doll they give the child to show where he touched them," Pete Davison said. "Tony reminds me of Charlie Kirk in that he’s definitely been on camera letting a guy unload in his throat."

"Kill Tony, please. Someone f****** kill Tony," he continued. “Tony, nothing you say tonight will hurt my feelings. I was in a beef with Kanye, so I’ve taken shots from better gay Nazis.”

Also read: Kevin Hart Las Vegas affair: Did he cheat on his wife Eniko? 2017 row explained amid Tom Brady joke

'The Roast Of Kevin Hart' was hosted by Shane Gillis and included participants Jeff Ross, Pete Davidson, Chelsea Handler, Regina Hall, Katt Williams, Draymond Green, Sheryl Underwood, Big Jay Oakerson, Tony Hinchcliffe and Na’im Lynn.

It also included special guests Tom Brady, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Usher, Lizzo, Venus and Serena Williams and Teyana Taylor.

Pete Davidson's Joke Sparks Backlash The joke led to massive backlash, especially on far-right social media which has a strong allegiance to Charlie Kirk and his organization, TPUSA, which is now run by his widow, Erika Kirk.

“Pete Davidson’s father was a New York City firefighter who was killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks," wrote Gina Milan. "Most people would rightly find it disgusting and cruel if anyone joked about his father’s death.

“Charlie Kirk deserves the same basic human decency. Joking about his assassination is not funny, and it never will be. Tragedy isn’t comedy.”