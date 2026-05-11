Kevin Hart Las Vegas affair: Did he cheat on his wife Eniko? 2017 row explained amid Tom Brady joke

The opening act for Sunday night's roast of Kevin Hart on Netflix featured none other than NFL legend Tom Brady. Kevin Hart attends the final of Netflix's "Funny AF with Kevin Hart." (Getty Images via AFP)

The Las Vegas Raiders part-owner made a skewed reference to a cheating scandal involving Kevin Hart and his wife, Eniko Hart. Though apparently made in reference to his own 'affair' with the team he owns, it was a dig at Kevin Hart's infamous 2017 scandal.

"Okay, so this won't take long, as you know I am a busy man. But I will say a few words before I return to my affairs in Las Vegas," Brady said.

"Oh wait. I'm talking about affairs in Las Vegas. Was that off? I think I broke another rule," he said, turning to Hart.

This sparked a massive interest in the cheating scandal, which led to Kevin Hart admitting cheating on his wife while she was pregnant in 2017. In this article, we will take a look at that.

Kevin Hart Cheating Scandal And A $60 Million Lawsuit Back in September 2017, a video of Kevin Hart with another woman was uploaded online, sparking a massive outrage. Hart had married Eniko Parrish in 2017, and she was pregnant with their son at the time of the incident.

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The woman in question was identified as Montia Sabbag - a model and actress. She filed a $60 million lawsuit against Jonathan Todd Jackson, the man who allegedly recorded the video, as well as Hart and the hotel authorities, for negligence in allowing Jackson access to the property where the video was filmed. The lawsuit was filed on September 16, 2019.

"My pictures and my name have been released with lies written about me," she had told reporters back in 2017 when the video first surfaced. "I am not an extortionist. I am not a stripper. I am a recording artist and an actress and I have not broken any laws."

What Eniko Parrish Said Eniko Parrish had also subsequently opened up about the incident and how it impacted her. She has also talked extensively about how their marriage survived despite the scandal.

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"Immediately I just lost it," Eniko Parrish said in a 2019 interview with Good Morning America about the moment when she first saw the video.

"I called him, I’m crying, I’m like pissed," she continued. "Right then and there, I just kept saying, 'How the f--k did you let that happen?’"

"He publicly humiliated me. Everything's on Instagram, everything's on social media, so it was an ongoing fight, all the time, every single day."

"I kept questioning him, like, 'If this is what you wanna do, I don't want to be a part of that,'" she added.