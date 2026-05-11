Donald Trump faced allegations of pumping a stock's price after his "buy a Dell" remark, which led to Dell Technologies' stock soaring by over 14% at the peak of Friday's trade. The stock touched $263.99 on Friday, as Trump, in his White House Mother's Day event, said "go out and buy a Dell." Michael and Susan Dell (L) and Donald Trump. (File Photos)

Eventually, Dell Technologies share price closed at $260.46 on Friday, an all-time high for the laptop and other hardware manufacturers. However, given that the owners of Dell, Michael Dell and Susan Dell, donated $6.25 billion to Trump's scheme, 'Trump Accounts' backing newborns.

At the event, Donald Trump was thanking the Dell family for the contribution and even stuck out his neck to urge people to buy Dell products because "they're great."

"And I want to thank the Dell family, it's a great family... And he started making computers on his bed in college and selling them because they were better than other computers," he said. "So go out and buy a Dell. They're great."

However, despite allegations, experts note that a part of the stock price boost was due to the $43 billion backlog in the AI and data center market.

Also read: ‘They will be laughing no longer’: Trump's fresh threat to Iran after Tehran sends response to peace proposal

Susan And Michael Dell Donate $750 Million To University of Texas On Saturday, it was reported that Michael Dell and Susan Dell are donating $750 million to University of Texas at Austin. The fund is set to be used to build an AI-focused data center on the campus.

The Dell family said in a statement that the new data center facility will be called UT Dell Medical Center. It is scheduled to open by 2030. They had already donated more than $250 million to the university previously.

Also read: Trump reveals real reason he wanted Fort Knox gold reserve audit with Elon Musk; ‘we played with…’

The statement, providing more details on the campus, noting that the campus will span over 300 acres and will include a hospital of up to 500 beds.

“What makes this moment so meaningful is the opportunity to build something that brings every part of the journey together—from how students learn, to how discoveries are made, to how care reaches families,” the statement from the Dells read.

Michael and Susan Dell are worth about $180.8 billion as of May 2026, according to Forbes.