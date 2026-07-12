State of Emergency in Missouri: Black Hawks rescue stranded campers amid historic flood event

Missouri's Emergency Management Agency warned that although the storms are moving south and out of the state, more thunderstorms could still cause additional flash flooding, especially in areas that have already received 6 to 12 inches of rain.

The National Weather Service said the severe weather is affecting a large area from the Ozark Mountains in southern Missouri to much of the Ohio and Tennessee River valleys. According to the LA Times , the storms could bring damaging winds, heavy rain and scattered flash flooding across the region, with some areas expected to see storms continue into Sunday.

Severe flash flooding in southeast Missouri forced hundreds of emergency rescues on Friday, including the airlift of more than 200 children and counselors from a summer camp. One woman remains missing after floodwaters swept away the house she was in.

Missouri Gov Mike Kehoe said the Missouri National Guard used eight Black Hawk helicopters to airlift 202 campers and counselors from the camp in Reynolds County.

Friday's heavy rain washed away roads around Camp Taum Sauk, trapping children and staff at the camp in the small southeastern Missouri community of Lesterville, according to Sgt Eddie Young of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The camp later thanked emergency crews in an Instagram post, saying, “We are beyond thankful for your help keeping our camp community safe,” as per the Los Angeles Times.

Woman still missing in Crawford County There have been no reports of major injuries or deaths, but a woman in Crawford County remains missing after a house she was in was swept from its foundation by the floodwaters.

Sgt Eddie Young confirmed Saturday that the woman, Faith Gregory, remains the only person unaccounted for in the county, which is about 70 miles southwest of St Louis.

Family and friends said on social media that they had resumed their search and urged others to look out for Gregory and her dogs, who they say were also swept away.

The National Weather Service issued flash-flood warnings for the area as thunderstorms piled up one after another, said Matt Beitscher, a lead meteorologist with the NWS office in St Louis. “It's a very, very popular place for recreation,” Beitscher said of the affected counties. “So there are campgrounds there. There are float trip locations there. A lot of vulnerable populations that would be susceptible to flash flooding,” as per CBS News.

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Emergency declared, red cross opens shelter Gov Mike Kehoe declared a state of emergency and activated one of the state's search and rescue teams to help. He said late Friday that hundreds of people had been saved from floodwaters, trees, rooftops, and stranded vehicles.

The flooding covered several counties in southeastern Missouri, including Crawford, Iron, Madison, Reynolds and Wayne.

“Missouri's first responders once again answered the call with extraordinary bravery, professionalism, and compassion, rescuing hundreds of Missourians from dangerous floodwaters,” Kehoe said in a statement. “As recovery efforts continue and additional rain is expected, I urge everyone in flood-prone and low-lying areas to stay weather-aware, have multiple ways of receiving alerts, and be ready to take protective action,” as per CBS News.

Meanwhile, the American Red Cross opened a shelter in Reynolds County to help people affected by the flash flooding. According to Fox 2 Now, the shelter opened on Friday at First Baptist Church, 2263 Main St in Centerville. The Red Cross said the shelter is providing water, meals, snacks and a place to stay. People do not have to stay overnight to receive help.