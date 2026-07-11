Summit Fire video: LA wildfire burns over 2,600 acres as evacuations continue, advisory issued: ‘If people feel…’
A fast-moving wildfire in Antelope Valley has burned over 2,600 acres, forcing evacuations and triggering a smoke advisory in LA County.
The Summit Fire kept burning in the northern part of Los Angeles County on Saturday morning, spreading near the San Bernardino County line in Antelope Valley, officials said. The fire has burned more than 2,600 acres.
As of 8am Saturday, the Summit Fire had burned 2,679 acres and remained 0% contained, according to a CAL FIRE status report. Officials reported no injuries or damage to structures.
Summit Fire update: Evacuation orders and smoke advisory in effect
LA County Health officials issued a smoke advisory for parts of the county because of the fire near Phelan. The advisory will stay in effect till 5pm Saturday.
The National Weather Service also issued an Air Quality Alert after South Coast AQMD warned that “high elevation areas in the San Gabriel and San Bernardino mountains including Big Bear Lake and Lake Arrowhead” could see “harmful” air pollution levels.
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Officials said residents in these areas should stay indoors if they see or smell smoke, and should run an air conditioner or air purifier. If people feel the smoke is causing symptoms, they should visit their doctor, or call 911 in case of life-threatening issues, officials added.
People living in Zones LAC-E107 and LAC-E127-C are under evacuation orders and have been told to leave immediately.
Other residents in Zones LAC-E107-B, LAC-E126-A, LAC-E127-A, LAC-E127-B, LAC-E127-D, LAC-E128-A, and LAC-E1340 are under evacuation warnings, and have been asked to pack essential belongings, watch emergency alerts and be ready to leave if things get worse.
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Three zones in San Bernardino County, PIN006, PIN005, and WWD03 are also under evacuation warnings.
The Antelope Valley Family YMCA in Lancaster is being used as an evacuation shelter, while the Los Angeles County Animal Care Center-Palmdale is serving as a shelter for small animals.
Check the map here.
Summit Fire update: Rising temperatures add to firefighting challenges
High temperatures could make the fire worse. In Llano, where the fire started, temperatures are expected to touch a high of 102 degrees Saturday, according to AccuWeather.
The fire grew fast on Friday, expanding from 309 acres to 1,600 acres in around 2.5 hours.
The flames also damaged centuries-old Western Joshua trees, a species that holds cultural importance and is ecologically valuable. It is protected as a threatened species under California law, as per New York Post.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKhushi Arora
Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.Read More