Graham Platner quits Maine Senate race with fiery, F-bomb-filled letter amid sexual assault allegations

Maine Democrat Graham Platner formally withdrew from his US Senate bid on Friday, ending his campaign with an F-bomb in his official withdrawal letter to state elections officials. Graham Platner formally withdrew from Maine's Senate race on Friday. (REUTERS)

What did the Graham Platner's withdrawal letter say? Platner posted a picture of the letter on X, which did not share any immediate details about who he hoped would succeed him to face Republican incumbent Sen Susan Collins in November.

The letter touted the 156,084 votes he had received in Maine's Senate Democratic primary last month, suggesting his more than 70-percentage-point win showed: “People are desperate for change.”

“Mainers voted for a new kind of politics,” the letter read. “One that is representative of people down here in the real world- not billionaires, oligarchs or the political establishment.”

It also stated, “Mainers voted for Medicare for All; to ban billionaires from buying elections; and for an end to taxpayer-funded genocide and forever wars.” The letter concluded, “F--k ICE. Free Palestine. Up the Hearts.”

Maine's Secretary of State's Office confirmed that “a formal notice has been received” from Platner declaring that he has dropped out of the race.