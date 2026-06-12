Graham Platner Nazi tattoo: Ex-girlfriend alleges Democrat knew exactly what it meant; ‘my Totenkopf’

Platner, a 41-year-old Army veteran and oyster farmer, had a skull and crossbones tattoo on his chest that drew widespread criticism after reports emerged that it resembled a Totenkopf, a symbol used by Adolf Hitler's SS troops in Nazi Germany. Platner has maintained he only learned of the connection from “reporters and DC insiders” and covered the tattoo with a new design in late October 2025.

A second woman has come forward to say that Maine Democratic Senate nominee Graham Platner was fully aware that his chest tattoo was a Nazi symbol, directly contradicting his repeated claims that he did not know its origins. But, the woman, who dated Platner in 2021, said something else.

What the ex-girlfriend said The woman told the New York Post she met Platner on Tinder and dated him in 2021 after moving to Maine for work. She said she immediately recognized the tattoo when she saw it. “As a person who is a leftist, I immediately looked at him and asked him, 'Is that a Totenkopf?' and he told me a whole, 'he will hold this weight forever' bravado sob story about how it was, but he decided to keep it as a reminder that the United States was the evil, bad guy overseas,” she told the Post.

She said Platner told her that someone in his military leadership had suggested the whole crew get the skull and crossbones tattoo because he was a military history buff.

Her account is backed up by text messages which were reviewed by the Post that she sent to her mother in September 2025 before the tattoo became publicly known in which she referred to it as his “Nazi tattoo.” In another message to a friend, she wrote: “Better not take a peek at the Nazi tattoo on his chest.”

The woman said she never intended to come forward but felt compelled to act after she saw a pattern of Platner lying to the people of Maine about the tattoo, per the New York Post.

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Another ex questions Platner's tattoo explanation Well, this not the first time a former partner has made such claims. Earlier this month, another former flame, Lyndsey Fifield, told the New York Times as cited by The Post that Platner was lying when he said that he had no idea about the tattoo's Nazi origin, recalling how he would call it "my Totenkopf." "I would never have known what that was," she told the Times. "He would joke about it being a Nazi tattoo." The Times reviewed messages from Fifield from last summer in which she told friends he “has a Nazi tattoo on his chest.”

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She said he told her he got it because "they were like a death unit, they were killers" and saw parallels to the Nazi SS.

However, Platner's campaign has maintained that he “picked a skull and crossbones tattoo off a wall in Croatia to commemorate surviving Ramadi and his friends who were killed there," a campaign spokesperson told the Post.

The campaign also noted that Platner underwent a full background check to join the Ambassador to Afghanistan's security detail and concern about the tattoo never came up.