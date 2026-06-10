Did Graham Platner have a Nazi Totenkopf tattoo? All about the Maine Senate candidate's controversy

Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner has been at the center of a string of controversies. One of the most persistent questions surrounding his campaign is about a tattoo on his chest and whether it was a Nazi symbol. Graham Platner has defended himself against criticism over a tattoo that opponents say resembled a Nazi symbol. (Graham For Maine) What is the tattoo controversy? Platner, a 41-year-old Army veteran and oyster farmer, had a skull and crossbones tattoo on his chest that drew widespread criticism after reports emerged that it resembled a Totenkopf, a symbol which is used by Adolf Hitler's troops in Nazi Germany. Platner said he was not aware of the connection and first learned about it from “reporters and DC insiders.” “I absolutely would not have gone through life having this on my chest if I knew that and to insinuate that I did is disgusting. I am already planning to get this removed,” he said, per The Hill. Platner ultimately covered up the tattoo with a new design in late October 2025.

Also Read: Who are Karmelo Anthony's parents? What we know about his family after Austin Metcalf murder verdict The controversy was reignited on June 9 when Rep Brandon Gill called on a Southern Poverty Law Centre witness during a congressional hearing, who denounced Platner over the tattoo. And he wrote on X, “I asked the President of the SPLC if Graham Platner's tattoo of a Nazi symbol should disqualify him from serving in the Senate.”