Graham Platner's disturbing Reddit posts on ‘Latin American hookers’ and ’cheating' in focus amid sexting row

Senate hopeful Graham Platner of Maine is in focus amid a sexting controversy, and now his disturbing posts from the archives of his mass-scrubbed Reddit account have surfaced. This comes after Platner broke his silence after a Wall Street Journal report claimed that his wife, Amy Gertner, had previously alleged that her husband exchanged sexually explicit texts with other women during his marriage. Graham Platner's Reddit posts on ‘Latin American hookers’ and ’cheating' in focus amid sexting row (REUTERS/Amanda Sabga) (REUTERS)

“You don’t have much experience with Latin American hookers, do you?” Platner wrote in one Reddit post, reacting to a user who had concerns about prostitutes in Colombia, according to the New York Post.

“I’ve heard that idiotic sentiment made within the confines of the the [sic] military. ‘If you can’t remain faithful to your wife, how can you remain faithful to your comrades?’” he wrote in another story about Secret Service officers paying prostitutes. “Well, I have many good buddies who lied and cheated with women, and yet were straight shooting hard men when it came to their work.”

“I find it is a sentiment only held by moral relativists who need something to cry about, intelligent people realize they are not mutually exclusive,” he added.

Read More | Who is Graham Platner's wife? 5 things to know about Amy Gertner amid explicit texts row

According to the outlet, Platner also downplayed sexual assault in Reddit posts, defended soldiers urinating on dead Taliban soldiers, called war “the most enjoyable experience,” and mused about graffiti of men’s genitalia arguing that white Americans “actually are” racist and stupid.

He was also facing a controversy around a now-covered-up tattoo of a Totenkopf, recognized as a Nazi symbol. He is vying to unseat five-term Republican senator Susan Collins.

The sexting controversy Platner’s team started opposition research on him to unveil new information during his bid for Senate after he launched his campaign last August before a Labor Day rally with Vermont senator Bernie Sanders. Back at the time, Gertner shared with the campaign’s then political director, Genevieve McDonald, that she had found sexually explicit messages he had sent other women on his phone in the spring of 2025. The two of them then started marriage counseling, and the campaign’s aides decided the messages were a private matter.

Read More | Graham Platner explicit texts row: Wife's emotional full statement after reports surface, ‘I trusted this person…’

Platner spoke to News Center Maine Sunday, June 1, with his wife by his side after a campaign appearance in Portland, dismissing the allegations.

“It’s no surprise to me that the establishment media outlets are just going to run gossip instead of wanting to talk about the things that actually matter in this race, which are the material realities that Mainers are working with,” said Platner.