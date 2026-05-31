Senate hopeful Graham Platner of Maine is in focus after a Wall Street Journal report claimed that his wife Amy Gertner had previously alleged that her husband exchanged sexually explicit texts with other women during his marriage. Planter is an oyster farmer and former US marine, and is Maine’s presumptive Democratic nominee for the US Senate after his main competitor, Janet Mills, suspended her campaign last month. Does Graham Platner and Amy Gertner have children? All on fertility journey struggle amid explicit texts row (Graham Platner/Instagram)

Platner’s team started opposition research on him to unveil new information during his bid for Senate after he launched his campaign last August before a Labor Day rally with Vermont senator Bernie Sanders. Back at the time, Gertner shared with the campaign’s then political director, Genevieve McDonald, that she had found sexually explicit messages he had sent other women on his phone in the spring of 2025. The two of them then started marriage counseling, and the campaign’s aides decided the messages were a private matter.

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Does Graham Platner and Amy Gertner have children? No, Partner and Gertner do not have any children.The couple shared their fertility journey in 2026, seeking IVF treatment in Norway due to the high costs in the US.

After the Wall Street Journal report about the sexually explicit texts surfaced, Gertner said in a statement released by Platner’s campaign, “It is no secret that Graham and I have struggled on our fertility journey. We did the hard work that marriage requires. We went to counseling. We were honest with each other in ways that weren’t easy. And we came through it, not in spite of how much we’ve been through, but because of how much we love each other and the life we’ve built. Our marriage today is stronger than ever before.”

The couple announced a heartbreaking miscarriage in April after pursuing in vitro fertilization treatment in Norway. They said in a joint statement that they were “moved beyond words” by the support they received after speaking out about infertility, and asked for “grace” and “space” as they grieved the loss.

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Gertner added in the recent statement after the Wall Street Journal report’s publication that she “confided deeply personal details about my marriage to someone I considered a friend,” and was “deeply hurt by her betrayal and the invasion of our privacy.” “I know who Graham is. I know the man I married and the husband he has been to me on the best and the worst days of my life. That hasn’t changed, and it won’t,” she added.