Graham Platner explicit texts row: Wife's emotional full statement after reports surface, ‘I trusted this person…’

Amy Gertner, the wife of Senate hopeful Graham Platner of Maine, has put out a statement after a Wall Street Journal report claimed that she had previously alleged that her husband exchanged sexually explicit texts with other women during his marriage. Planter is an oyster farmer and former US marine, and is Maine’s presumptive Democratic nominee for the US Senate after his main competitor, Janet Mills, suspended her campaign last month. Graham Platner explicit texts row: Wife's emotional full statement after reports surface (Graham Platner for Senate/X)

“I confided deeply personal details about my marriage to someone I considered a friend. In the months since, I have had to watch as she spread malicious gossip to anyone who would take her call. I trusted this person with the most private chapter of our lives – the early days of our marriage before any campaign was on our mind – and I am deeply hurt by her betrayal and the invasion of our privacy,” Gertner said in a statement released by Platner’s campaign.

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“It is no secret that Graham and I have struggled on our fertility journey. We did the hard work that marriage requires. We went to counseling. We were honest with each other in ways that weren’t easy. And we came through it, not in spite of how much we’ve been through, but because of how much we love each other and the life we’ve built. Our marriage today is stronger than ever before,” she continued.

Gertner added, “I know who Graham is. I know the man I married and the husband he has been to me on the best and the worst days of my life. That hasn’t changed, and it won’t.”

The controversy Platner had already been facing some controversies, including those related to past racist, sexist and homophobic online posts, as well as a now-covered-up tattoo of a Totenkopf, recognized as a Nazi symbol. He is vying to unseat five-term Republican senator Susan Collins.

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Platner’s team started opposition research on him to unveil new information during his bid for Senate after he launched his campaign last August before a Labor Day rally with Vermont senator Bernie Sanders. Back at the time, Gertner shared with the campaign’s then political director, Genevieve McDonald, that she had found sexually explicit messages he had sent other women on his phone in the spring of 2025. The two of them then started marriage counseling, and the campaign’s aides decided the messages were a private matter.