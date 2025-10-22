Graham Platner 'Nazi' tattoo: What is SS Totenkopf? Maine Senate hopeful faces fresh row after Reddit posts

Graham Platner, the Democratic Senate hopeful from Maine, has recently come under fire over his old Reddit posts, which surfaced on social media over the past few days. Now, an old video of Platner with a tattoo of SS Totenkopf - a Nazi symbol of a death skull associated with the unit heads of Hitler's infamous Schutzstaffel, has surfaced. Platner said Wednesday he was not aware of the Nazi links and vowed to get it removed. Maine Senate candidate, Graham Planter.(Graham For Maine)

The row originated after an old video of Graham Platner was shared by his campaign team, and the tattoo's resemblance to the SS Totenkopf was noticed by many viewers. It west especially viral after it was played during one of Platner's appearances on the Pod Save America podcast Monday.

The tattoo showed a Nazi skull and crossbones - similar to the SS Totenkopf - the unit heads in charge of Hitler's concentration camps and the direct authority in the execution of the Holocaust.

Here's the viral video where the Senate hopeful is seen dancing shirtless in what appears to be a local bar.

Notably, this is the second controversy to have hit the Democratic Party's Senate candidate in Maine over the past week. He first came under fire earlier this month after his old Reddit posts resurfaced on social media.

Graham Planter Reddit Controversy Explained

A series of posts made by Graham Platner under his username P-Hustle between 2013 and 2021. In the posts, Platner allegedly used offensive slurs against people with disability and referred to himself as a "communist." He also said "all police officers are bastards" and called rural Americans “racist and stupid.

Platner, a former Marine and an oyster farmer, issued an apology on the posts and said that they were made to get a "rise out of people."

“That was me trying to get a rise out of people on the Internet,” he explained on Pod Save America. “Those weren’t even reflective of my opinions back then.”

He also shared the Reddit posts from the X handle of his campaign.

This story is being updated.