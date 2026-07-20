PlayStation network down: Thousands complain of outage; how to fix ‘online status and friends list’ not showing issues

Sony's PlayStation Network appeared to be down for thousands of users on Sunday, July 19. At the time of writing over 1,000 users faced problems as per Downdetector, the site that tracks outages.

Several users took to X to voice their concerns. Here's what they said.

PSN Down: Complains pour in “>PSN is down again. I sure do love having physical discs and games that don't require an Internet connection. It sure is good that Sony isn't scheming to take that away from us or anything, haha,” one wrote.

Another asked “Is PlayStation Network down or something? Internet connectivity is 100%”. Yet another said “Is @PlayStation down ? My online status and friends list is not working.”

Sony or PlayStation has not commented on the outage yet. The Status Page shows all services are working at the time. A cause for the reported disruption remains unknown.

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Meanwhile, the problems with PSN appeared to impact users beyond the US. One person who appeared to be from the UK also wrote on X “Is PSN down?”. Yet another complained that they could not even get online. “Just got home to bend my neck BUT I can’t get online! Anyone else having this issue? @PlayStation yo I need to start my Pepsi marathon and being unable to connect stops me from doing that! I have a strict schedule that I need to follow, I’ll be eating my Doritos in the meantime,” they wrote, sharing a screenshot.