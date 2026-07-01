Is Sony PlayStation ending physical game discs? Here’s what changes in January 2028

In its blog post, Sony Interactive Entertainment said the shift reflects how people now prefer to buy and play games. The company noted that digital media has become far more popular than physical discs in recent years. Sony called the move a “natural direction” as it adapts to changing consumer trends.

Sony PlayStation has announced a major change for gamers. The company said it will stop producing physical discs for all new PlayStation games starting in January 2028. After that date, new titles will be sold only in digital form through the PlayStation Store and digital retailers. Sony shared the update in an official PlayStation Blog post on July 1, 2026. The company also confirmed that games already released, or scheduled to launch on discs before January 2028, will not be affected by the move.

According to the company, the transition will allow it to focus more resources on improving how players access games and where they choose to buy them. Sony also stressed that players will still have options when purchasing games.

While discs will disappear for new releases after January 2028, digital versions will continue to be available through the PlayStation Store and other retail channels. The company added that nothing changes for games arriving before the January 2028 deadline.

Also Read: HT Tech Power List Awards 2026: The gadgets making everyday life better

Sony PlayStation’s shift to digital gaming The announcement comes as the gaming industry continues to move away from physical media. Earlier, Rockstar Games revealed that its highly anticipated title Grand Theft Auto 6 would be released as a digital-only product, highlighting the growing shift toward online distribution. Many players now download games directly instead of buying boxed copies.

Industry data also shows that digital gaming is becoming a bigger part of the business. According to figures cited by Reuters, digital downloads accounted for about 80% of Sony’s full-game software sales during fiscal 2025. The company’s decision reflects that long-term trend.

Also Read: Govt issues notice to Meta over WhatsApp username feature, seeks detailed response within 3 days

The move marks the end of an era for PlayStation, which has relied on physical discs since the original console launched in the 1990s. While collectors and fans of boxed games may be disappointed, Sony believes the future of gaming is increasingly digital. From January 2028 onward, every new PlayStation release will be available without a physical disc version.