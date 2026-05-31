Amy Gertner, the wife of Senate hopeful Graham Platner of Maine, had previously alleged that her husband exchanged sexually explicit texts with other women during his marriage, the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal reported. Planter is an oyster farmer and former US marine, and is Maine’s presumptive Democratic nominee for the US Senate after his main competitor, Janet Mills, suspended her campaign last month. Who is Graham Platner's wife? 5 things to know about Amy Gertner amid explicit texts row (Graham Platner/Instagram)

Platner had already been facing more controversies, including those related to past racist, sexist and homophobic online posts, as well as a now-covered-up tattoo of a Totenkopf, recognized as a Nazi symbol. He is vying to unseat five-term Republican senator Susan Collins.

Read More | Graham Platner accused of sending sexually explicit texts to women; wife weighs in

Platner’s team started opposition research on him to unveil new information during his bid for Senate after he launched his campaign last August before a Labor Day rally with Vermont senator Bernie Sanders. Back at the time, Gertner shared with the campaign’s then political director, Genevieve McDonald, that she had found sexually explicit messages he had sent other women on his phone in the spring of 2025. The two of them then started marriage counseling, and the campaign’s aides decided the messages were a private matter.

Who is Amy Gertner? Here are five things to know about Amy Gertner: