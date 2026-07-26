Nolan Wells update: Family's fears over missing phone content deepen as 'best friend' breaks silence

“We had no reason to delete anything… There’s nothing to hide here.”

“No one even was in contact with his phone until it was moved from the boat to the truck, and none of us have access to Nolan’s password to get on his phone and delete anything.”

Hudson said no one had access to Wells’ phone after it was recovered and rejected claims that anyone could have removed files from it.

Speaking on The Officer Tatum podcast, Hudson denied that anyone deleted anything from the device. His comments come as Nolan’s family continues to seek answers, while the independent autopsy has listed the cause of death as “undetermined, pending investigation.”

Questions surrounding Nolan Wells’ phone have become a fresh focus in the investigation into the Mississippi teenager’s death. Warren Hudson, who described himself as Wells’ “best friend,” has now responded after Nolan’s mother, Christine Wells, said the family found no photos or videos on his two Snapchat accounts when they got his phone back.

Christine Wells had earlier said the family became concerned after finding no pictures or videos on Nolan’s two Snapchat accounts.

She called the missing content “suspicious” and said it raised fears that something may have been removed before the phone was returned.

Hudson had previously explained why the phone was left behind during the outing, saying:

“When you’re waist-deep in water, no one’s carrying their phone in their hand.”

Also Read: Who's Katie McCormack? Mystery girl linked to Nolan Wells identified; her sister's conflicting account complicates probe

Nolan Wells investigation continues Nolan Wells, an 18-year-old football player from Mississippi, disappeared during a Fourth of July boating trip to Horn Island with a group of White friends. His body was found in Gulf Coast waters on July 6, two days after he went missing.

An independent autopsy arranged by Wells’ family was carried out in Washington, D.C. The preliminary findings listed his death as “undetermined, pending investigation.”

Law enforcement officials, however, have said they believe Wells accidentally drowned while visiting the remote island. According to investigators, his body was found floating face down in the water.

The investigation remains active, and officials have not announced any criminal charges or changes to their earlier assessment.

Also Read: Who is Ashlee Cole? Viral screenshot from stepmom of Nolan Wells' friend sparks buzz; late teen's mom faces questions

Nolan Wells remembered as family and community gather for funeral Wells was laid to rest during a closed-casket funeral on July 20 at Center Pointe Church in Ocean Springs, Mississippi.

Many people attended the service to support the Wells family. Among those present were filmmaker Spike Lee and former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens, who joined community members in paying their respects.

Even after the funeral, Nolan’s family continues to push for answers about what happened during the trip and what led to his death. Hudson’s latest comments address one part of those questions, but the investigation into the teenager’s death is still ongoing.