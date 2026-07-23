The United Cajun Navy has shared a new photo they believe shows Nolan Wells on Horn Island before he died. The photo shows a group of people in the water, with one figure marked as Wells. New photo claiming to show Nolan Wells on Horn Island sparks buzz, United Cajun Navy looking for timestamp (Christine Wonsley/Facebook)

“One of our followers found this photo on social media of a random family pic from Horn Island on 4 July. We believe that may be Nolan Wells in the background. We're looking for the owner of this photo and a possible time stamp? Thanks in advance!” the United Cajun Navy wrote on X, sharing the photo.

In the comment section, an X user claimed the photo is too pixelated. “How is that picture so horribly pixelated? Here is a touch up from AI,” the user wrote.

“It looks like you told AI to make it look like Pres Obama was in the water with a missing arm,” the United Cajun Navy replied.

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“They found him with a shirt on but according to pics, he never had one on. Just curious when did he put a shirt back on,” another user wrote.

The United Cajun Navy replied, “False. The story about the shirt was fabricated by Crump. It never happened.”

What is the United Cajun Navy accusing Ben Crump of? The United Cajun Navy disputed claims that Wells was found “fully clothed” after reports surfaced suggesting the same. Earlier reports claimed that Todd Terrell, president of the United Cajun Navy, a nonprofit that assisted in the search for Wells, told Nancy Grace on Monday, July 20, that Wells was “face down” and “fully clothed” on Horn Island.

The crime show host asked Terrell if Wells was face down and fully clothed. He said yes, and then discussed where he body was found and its position, but did not mention what Wells was wearing.

On Wednesday, while revealing the contents of the independent autopsy's preliminary report, attorney Crump questioned why Wells was "fully clothed," according to a member of the Cajun Navy. Photos of Wells from July 4 revealed that he was barefoot in swim trunks. Crump went on to note that Wells had not been seen with a shirt or shoes that day, so they were not sure when or if that changed.

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The United Cajun Navy replied to Crump on X. “@AttorneyCrump we didn't say Nolan was fully clothed when found. He was wearing only swim trunks. Please don't misrepresent our words,” it wrote.

In another post, the United Cajun Navy wrote, “The fact that some people misinterpreted what "fully clothed" means is irrelevant at this point. Nolan Wells was discovered wearing only the swim trunks he was photographed in the day he went missing. The real issue is that @AttorneyCrump falsely stated during his press conference that the @Unitedcajunnavy told Nolan's family that he was found fully clothed, and then went on further to invent a story about him wearing a shirt. None of this is true and at no time did we ever discuss what we witnessed during the recovery with his family.”

The Ocean Springs, Mississippi, teen was found dead in the water on the northwest end of Horn Island on Monday morning, July 6. Wells went missing on July 4 after taking a boat to the island with friends. The search for the teen was called off after a body was found by a park ranger on Monday, July 6.