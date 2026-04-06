‘Unhinged madman’: Bernie Sanders, other Dems question Trump's mental acuity after Iran post amid 25th Amendment calls

Various Democratic lawmakers, including Bernie Sanders, have questioned Donald Trump’s mental acuity after he posted an expletive-laden threat to Iran. The fiery Easter Sunday message prompted several commenters to demand his impeachment, and several critics, including insiders and lawmakers, reportedly began calling for consideration of section 4 of the 25th Amendment. Dems question Trump's mental acuity after Iran post amid 25th Amendment calls (REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo) (REUTERS) “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F****n’ Strait, you crazy b******s, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah,” Trump wrote. Read More | Trump faces 25th Amendment row: Insider calls for Section 4 over health and hospital updates Democrats criticize Trump “One month after starting the war in Iran, this is the statement of the President of the United States on Easter Sunday,” Sen. Bernie Sanders wrote on X. “These are the ravings of a dangerous and mentally unbalanced individual. Congress has got to act NOW. End this war.”

Appearing on MS NOW’s ‘The Weekend,’ another member of Congress from Vermont, Rep. Becca Balint, said, “It is something that is such an indication to me that my Republican colleagues have accepted for themselves that there’s no bottom. They will continue to support this man regardless of how unhinged and unfit he is for office.” Read More | Trump 25th Amendment row: Melania, Kai Trump share updates as approval ratings dip Senator Chris Murphy wrote, “If I were in Trump's Cabinet, I would spend Easter calling constitutional lawyers about the 25th Amendment. This is completely, utterly unhinged. He's already killed thousands. He's going to kill thousands more.”

Rep. Maxine Dexter called on Republicans to act and “save our nation. “DJT is clearly unfit for office. His truth social post is incomprehensibly dangerous and unhinged. The GOP is complicit and must wake up from their stupor to save our nation,” she wrote.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer wrote, “Happy Easter, America. As you head off to church and celebrate with friends and family, the President of the United States is ranting like an unhinged madman on social media. He’s threatening possible war crimes and alienating allies. This is who he is, but this is not who we are. Our country deserves so much better.”