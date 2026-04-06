‘Unhinged madman’: Bernie Sanders, other Dems question Trump's mental acuity after Iran post amid 25th Amendment calls
Various Democratic lawmakers, including Bernie Sanders, have questioned Donald Trump’s mental acuity after he posted an expletive-laden threat to Iran.
Various Democratic lawmakers, including Bernie Sanders, have questioned Donald Trump’s mental acuity after he posted an expletive-laden threat to Iran. The fiery Easter Sunday message prompted several commenters to demand his impeachment, and several critics, including insiders and lawmakers, reportedly began calling for consideration of section 4 of the 25th Amendment.
“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F****n’ Strait, you crazy b******s, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah,” Trump wrote.
Read More | Trump faces 25th Amendment row: Insider calls for Section 4 over health and hospital updates
Democrats criticize Trump
“One month after starting the war in Iran, this is the statement of the President of the United States on Easter Sunday,” Sen. Bernie Sanders wrote on X. “These are the ravings of a dangerous and mentally unbalanced individual. Congress has got to act NOW. End this war.”
Appearing on MS NOW’s ‘The Weekend,’ another member of Congress from Vermont, Rep. Becca Balint, said, “It is something that is such an indication to me that my Republican colleagues have accepted for themselves that there’s no bottom. They will continue to support this man regardless of how unhinged and unfit he is for office.”
Read More | Trump 25th Amendment row: Melania, Kai Trump share updates as approval ratings dip
Senator Chris Murphy wrote, “If I were in Trump's Cabinet, I would spend Easter calling constitutional lawyers about the 25th Amendment. This is completely, utterly unhinged. He's already killed thousands. He's going to kill thousands more.”
Rep. Maxine Dexter called on Republicans to act and “save our nation. “DJT is clearly unfit for office. His truth social post is incomprehensibly dangerous and unhinged. The GOP is complicit and must wake up from their stupor to save our nation,” she wrote.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer wrote, “Happy Easter, America. As you head off to church and celebrate with friends and family, the President of the United States is ranting like an unhinged madman on social media. He’s threatening possible war crimes and alienating allies. This is who he is, but this is not who we are. Our country deserves so much better.”
Section 4 of the 25th Amendment allows the Vice President and a majority of the Cabinet to declare the President "unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office." If evoked, the Vice President becomes Acting President immediately, but the President can challenge this. The Congress then needs to decide the matter with a two-thirds vote.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More