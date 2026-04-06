President Donald Trump is facing 25th Amendment calls after he shared an expletive-laden threat to Iran. The fiery Easter Sunday message prompted several commenters to demand his impeachment. What is Section 4 of the 25th Amendment? What to know after Trump’s expletive-laden threat to Iran (Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo) (via REUTERS)

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F****n’ Strait, you crazy b******s, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah,” Trump wrote.

After the post, several critics, including insiders and lawmakers, reportedly began calling for consideration of section 4 of the 25th Amendment.

What is Section 4 of the 25th Amendment? Section 4 of the 25th Amendment allows the Vice President and a majority of the Cabinet to declare the President "unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office." If evoked, the Vice President becomes Acting President immediately, but the President can challenge this. The Congress then needs to decide the matter with a two-thirds vote.

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According to Congress.gov, “Section 4's complexity and concern about its potential for misuse have raised questions among some observers that it could be implemented for political purposes. During debate on the amendment, its authors and proponents largely rejected such claims. They insisted the section was not intended to facilitate the removal of an unpopular or failed President, in support of which they cited checks and balances incorporated in the amendment that were designed to prevent abuse of the procedure. To date, Section 4 has not been implemented.”

Trump’s health update Trump’s Iran message came hours after rumours surfaced about his health after the White House declared a press 'lid' at 11:08 am on Saturday, April 4, which signaled no public appearances for the day. Social media users began linking this to unverified claims that he was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The speculations only grew after prediction markets and commentators amplified the hospitalisation theory without any confirmation.

There was widespread speculation about Trump’s health and his past visits to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, which many assumed were not just routine check-ups. Rumors surfaced that Trump was hospitalized at the Maryland facility on Saturday, April 4.

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However, several posts on X indicated that the claims were not true, including a post by White House Communications Director Steven Cheung. He released a rare statement claiming that the president was "working nonstop" at the White House and Oval Office throughout the Easter weekend.