Trump 25th Amendment row: Melania, Kai Trump share updates as approval ratings dip

President Donald Trump is facing 25th Amendment calls after rumors about his health and a visit to Walter Reed emerged on social media over the weekend. The White House was forced to bust these reports, clarifying that the 79-year-old is in good health. However, it was the president's threat to Iran on Easter Sunday that led to his critics calling for an impeachement. President Donald Trump speaks during the signing ceremony for an executive order on mail ballots (REUTERS)

Trump’s Easter post triggers backlash The latest controversy stems from a Truth Social post in which Trump issued a stark warning to Iran while using explicit language and a religious phrase.

"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fin’ Strait, you crazy b***s, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP."

Read More: Trump says he can get a deal with Iran by Monday or 'blow everything up'

The remarks were linked to tensions over the Strait of Hormuz. While Iran has threatened restrictions, the passage remains partially open.

25th Amendment Section 4 calls Following the post, multiple critics, including insiders and lawmakers, called for serious consideration of the 25th Amendment.

Chris Murphy, a Democratic senator from Connecticut, wrote: "If I were in Trump's Cabinet, I would spend Easter calling constitutional lawyers about the 25th Amendment. He's already killed thousands. He's going to kill thousands more."

Read More: ‘We got him!’: What Trump said after US F-15 crew member ‘safely’ extracted from Iran

Former journalist John Harwood also weighed in, stating: The 25th Amendment was written for precisely this situation. Trump cannot think clearly. He cannot function effectively as president. Unfortunately Republican Party leaders are weak, low-character people unwilling to even try acting honorably,"

Iran war context The renewed debate comes against the backdrop of escalating conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran. Recent strikes have led to significant casualties, with rights groups reporting thousands killed, including civilians. At least 13 US service members have also died during the campaign.

Iranian officials responded strongly to Trump’s rhetoric. In a statement, Iran’s Embassy in Thailand said: "We get it that you're a blood thirsty empire in decline, but you don't have to show your inferiorly by this language. Allah is far greater and all-encompassing to be used by your Najis mouth. Go ruin some more enterprise and never come back to global politics."

Health issues Concerns around invoking Section 4 are not new. Both Trump and former president Joe Biden have faced scrutiny over their physical and cognitive fitness due to age, with Trump nearing 80.

Melania, Kai Trump post updates Meanwhile, Trump's family members posted unrelated updates on social media. In a tweet on Saturday, First Lady

Kai Trump, the daughter of Donald Trump Jr and Vanessa Trump, shared a photo with tennis star Aryna Sabalenka, and her fiance Georgios Frangulis.

Trump's approval ratings (per latest polls) UMass Amherst/YouGov (March 20–25) Approve: 33% | Disapprove: 62% | Change: -5

Sample: 1,000 Adults | MOE: ±3.5%

Fox News (March 20–23) Approve: 41% | Disapprove: 59% | Change: -2

Sample: 1,001 Registered voters | MOE: ±3.0%

Quinnipiac University (March 19–23) Approve: 38% | Disapprove: 56% | Change: +1

Sample: 1,191 Registered voters | MOE: ±3.6%

AP-NORC (March 19–23) Approve: 38% | Disapprove: 60% | Change: +2

Sample: 1,150 Adults | MOE: ±4.0%

Reuters/Ipsos (March 20–23) Approve: 36% | Disapprove: 62% | Change: -4

Sample: 1,272 Adults | MOE: ±3.0%

Strength In Numbers/Verasight (March 16–18)

Approve: 37% | Disapprove: 60% | Change: 0

Sample: 1,530 Adults | MOE: ±2.5%

CBS News/YouGov (March 17–20) Approve: 40% | Disapprove: 60% | Change: 0

Sample: 3,335 Adults | MOE: ±2.1%

Reuters/Ipsos (March 17–19) Approve: 40% | Disapprove: 58% | Change: 0

Sample: 1,545 Adults | MOE: ±2.5%

NPR/PBS/Marist (March 2–4) Approve: 38% | Disapprove: 57% | Change: -1

Sample: 1,591 Adults | MOE: ±2.8%

Quinnipiac (March 6–8) Approve: 37% | Disapprove: 57% | Change: 0

Sample: 1,002 Registered voters | MOE: ±3.8%

NBC News (Feb 27–Mar 3) Approve: 44% | Disapprove: 54% | Change: +1

Sample: 1,000 Registered voters | MOE: ±3.1%

Fox News (Feb 28–Mar 2) Approve: 43% | Disapprove: 57% | Change: -1

Sample: 1,004 Registered voters | MOE: ±3.0%

CBS News/YouGov (Feb 20–23) Approve: 40% | Disapprove: 60% | Change: -1

Sample: 2,381 Adults | MOE: ±2.3%

Strength In Numbers/Verasight (Feb 18–20)

Approve: 37% | Disapprove: 59% | Change: -3

Sample: 1,566 Adults | MOE: ±2.5%

Reuters/Ipsos (Feb 18–23) Approve: 40% | Disapprove: 58% | Change: +2

Sample: 4,638 Adults | MOE: ±2.0%

CNN (Feb 17–20) Approve: 36% | Disapprove: 63% | Change: -3

Sample: 2,496 Adults | MOE: ±2.5%

ABC/Washington Post/Ipsos (Feb 12–17) Approve: 39% | Disapprove: 60% | Change: -2

Sample: 2,589 Adults | MOE: ±2.0%

According to CNN's poll of polls, 64% voters disapproved of Trump and 37% approved of him as of March 30.