Trump says he can get a deal with Iran by Monday or 'blow everything up'

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said that he believes he can get a deal with Iran by Monday or he would consider “blowing everything up and taking over the oil.” The comments by Donald Trump come after his social media post warning Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz. ( Reuters file)

Trump made the comments to Fox News in a telephonic conversation, shortly after he made a social media post warning Iran with expletive over April 6 deadline.

In the interview, Trump said “I think there is a good chance tomorrow, they are negotiating now.” He also said that current negotiators on the Iranian side have been granted limited amnesty.

Trump also told Fox News, "If they don't make a deal, and fast, I'm considering blowing everything up and taking over the oil."

The comments by Trump come after his social media post warning Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz. Earlier in the day, Trump threatened to strike Iran's power plant and bridges if the country did not open Hormuz. “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day”, Trump wrote.

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President Trump also told Fox News that he sent guns to Iranian protestors through the Kurds, but the Kurds kept them. "We sent guns to the protesters, a lot of them. And I think the Kurds took the guns."

Trump urges Iran to make deal Trump has repeatedly urged Iran to make a deal with the US, warning to attack its infrastructure. Earlier in the week, Trump, during a speech, said that if there is no deal, the US will attack “each and every one of Iran's electric generating plants very hard.”

While Iran's leadership has been defiant since the start of the war, its foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, recently left the door open for peace talks with Pakistan's mediation. In a post on X, Araghchi wrote, “We are deeply grateful to Pakistan for its efforts and have never refused to go to Islamabad.”

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The minister also added that Iran seeks “conclusive and lasting end to the illegal war.”

Meanwhile, senior officials from Iran and Oman met on Sunday to discuss easing the flow of transit through the Strait of Hormuz. Oman's foreign ministry said that the officials discussed options to ensure smooth flow in the Strait of Hormuz, as the key waterway remains disrupted amid the Middle East conflict.