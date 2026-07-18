H-1B visa update: Will there be second lottery? All we know as USCIS achieves visa cap for FY2027
For the first time, USCIS conducted a wage-based lottery instead of a random selection, and employers were obligated to pay $100,000 for each H-1B petition.
In a significant update, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services declared on Friday that there will not be a second lottery for FY2027. The agency stated, “US Citizenship and Immigration Services has received enough petitions to reach the congressionally mandated 65,000 H-1B visa regular cap and the 20,000 H-1B visa US advanced degree exemption, known as the master’s cap, for fiscal year 2027.”
The agency organizes a second lottery round if the cap is not achieved. This year, there was a sense of hope for a second or potentially a third lottery round, given the distinct nature of this year's H-1B lottery. For the first time, USCIS conducted a wage-based lottery instead of a random selection, and it is also the first time that employers are obligated to pay $100,000 for each H-1B petition they submit.
Fall in lottery registrations
This time there was a decrease in lottery registrations due to the implementation of several new regulations. Experts suggested that this reduced number could increase the likelihood of a second or third round of the lottery. Approximately 211,600 H-1B registrations were submitted for FY 2027, in contrast to 343,981 for FY 2026.
Also Read: Green card alert: US to impose a bond on visa applicants? All we know amid Trump's immigration crackdown
Wage-based lottery removes random selection method
Fiscal Year 2027 marked the inaugural implementation of a wage-based lottery by USCIS, which replaced the former random selection method. Jobs with higher salaries were granted improved chances of selection. Due to the unfamiliarity of this process for employers, some experts anticipated that filing behaviors would become less predictable.
The Trump administration also established a $100,000 fee for H-1B applications, resulting in employers being significantly more selective regarding their registrations. Consequently, many companies submitted fewer applications compared to previous years. It was anticipated that several employers might refrain from filing a petition even if an employee was selected in the lottery due to the associated fee.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More